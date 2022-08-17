AMC has released a new trailer for Interview with the Vampire, an upcoming series adaptation of Anne Rice’s iconic book of the same name. The new trailer focus on the abusive relationship between Louis (Jacob Anderson) and Lestat (Sam Reid), the two main vampires of the story.

Interview with the Vampire focus on Louis, a vampire who decides to share his story with a journalist. During the titular interview, Louis explains how he was turned into a vampire by a man called Lestat, with whom he maintains a complicated relationship across the decades. Lestat is impulsive, selfish, and seems to enjoy manipulating Louis. As for the younger vampire, he sees his turning into a vampire sometimes as a gift, others as a curse.

The new trailer focus on the complicated relationship between the two vampires. While telling his story, Louis describes Lestat as his maker, mentor, and lover. However, he’s soon interrupted by Daniel Molloy (Eric Bogosian), the reporter taking notes of Louis' tale. The journalist underlines how there’s clearly an abused and an abuser in the two vampires' relationship, but Louis still thinks they both are equal in the dark.

Image via AMC+

RELATED: 'Interview with the Vampire' Cast on How the Series Differs from the Movie and Book

While the AMC series tells a finite story, Interview with the Vampire is only the first chapter of Rice’s beloved The Vampire Chronicles collection of books. Using Lestat to anchor her universe, Rice wrote a total of 15 books, which could all be adapted into limited series or follow-up seasons of Interview with the Vampire. Beyond her vampire-centric universe, Rice is the author of multiple witch stories set in the same universe, united in the Lives of the Mayfair Witches collection. AMC has acquired the rights for the entirety of both The Vampire Chronicles and Lives of the Mayfair Witches, which could lead to a new interconnected television universe.

Although Rice’s work represents the best of gothic literature, The Vampire Chronicles remains mostly unexplored by live-action adaptations. Interview With The Vampire was first adapted for film in 1994, with Brad Pitt taking the role of Louis and Tom Cruise bringing Lestat to undead life. Despite being a box-office success, Rice’s work was only adapted once more, in 2002, with the ill-received Queen of the Damned. That means AMC’s upcoming series represents the opportunity to do justice to Rice and give all her books the adaptations they deserve.

Interview with the Vampire is also set to star Bailey Bass as Claudia and Assad Zaman as Rashid. Series creator Rolin Jones will also serve as showrunner. Rice, who died in 2021, is credited as a producer for the series, as well as her son Christopher Rice. Mark Johnson will also be an executive producer for the series.

Interview With The Vampire will premiere on AMC and AMC+ on October 2. Check out the new trailer below: