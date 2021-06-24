Anne Rice fans can rejoice with some tasty bit of news: her beloved vampire novel, Interview With the Vampire, is going to receive another adaptation at AMC, this time in the form of an eight-part series. The novel was famously adapted into a film starring Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt, which became a cult favorite after a lackluster box office debut. Rolin Jones has been announced as the creator, writer, and showrunner for this new series, coming off of the first season of HBO’s Perry Mason.

Interview With the Vampire was originally published back in 1976, and later adapted by Neil Jordan into the 1994 film of the same name. The novel and film follows the story of Louis, a newly created vampire who attempts to retain his humanity over the years, either through eating only animals or creating a vampire child along with his creator Lestat. When published, Rice's novel was considered one of the first great additions to the vampire genre in years, and Lestat became a cultural icon up in the ranks with Dracula. The film adaptation was also beloved for its faithfulness to the source material, as well as the strong homosexual subtext.

AMC Networks acquired the rights to Rice's 18 novels earlier last year, and this is the first project they've announced after buying her IP. Longtime TV producer Mark Johnson will oversee the franchise for AMC, serving in a Kevin Feige-like position as the network develops content based on Rice's works. Johnson has worked on many popular and well-reviewed series, including Better Call Saul, Halt and Catch Fire and Breaking Bad. Johnson, Jones, Rice, and her son Christopher Rice will serve as executive producers on Interview With the Vampire.

In an official statement, Johnson said, “The challenge of adapting for television the groundbreaking and immensely compelling work of Anne Rice is both intimidating and exhilarating. Having previously produced films from such singular works, I recognize both the responsibility and the obligation we owe the material. I strongly believe that with AMC and Rolin Jones we are equipped to meet this challenge and to thrill and entertain both the loyal Anne Rice fan and the viewer who is just now discovering her work.”

AMC has attached some great creative talent to the series and franchise, however, the true success of the show really does hinge on the casting. Fans loved seeing long-haired Pitt, a gleeful Cruise and a sultry Antonio Banderas have intimate gay moments on screen, so casting other high-profile actors might be a good move. Additionally, there are some complaints among fans that the film only had gay subtext, so ditching the "sub" for the series is also another recommendation.

Despite being classified as genre television and having a divisive fanbase, vampire series are still getting greenlit by various different studios. HBO earlier this year announced a reboot of True Blood, the vampire series that launched the career of Alexander Skarsgard. The What We Do in the Shadows spinoff on FX also achieved great success with its second season, and the third is set to premiere later this year. And Showtime is developing a series based on the novel and film adaptation of Let the Right One In. So, it's never been a better time to be a vampire fan.

Interview With the Vampire is set to premiere on AMC in 2022.

