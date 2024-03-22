The Big Picture The Interview with the Vampire TV show presents the main relationship between Louis and Lestat as a love story, unlike the movie.

The TV series portrays Lestat and Louis' relationship as intimate and romantic and doesn't shy away from its more toxic aspects.

The acting and chemistry between the characters are far superior in the TV show.

The 1994 film Interview with the Vampire was a solid homage to Anne Rice’s Vampire Chronicles series, following the plot of the original novel, but lacked an important facet that Rice’s novels have become known for. In the film, vampires Lestat de Lioncourt (Tom Cruise) and Louis de Pointe du Lac (Brad Pitt) appear more like friends and traveling companions, when it is blatantly obvious that they’re lovers in the books. A film that boasts gallons of blood and severed limbs disappointingly shies away from portraying an intoxicating yet abusive relationship — one that has never been explored fully on-screen until now. Despite the massive changes that AMC's Interview with the Vampire made, the television show encapsulates the heart of Rice’s novels far better than the '90s film because it embraces a true romance between the lead characters as well as an authentic portrayal of their complicated relationship.

The TV Show Portrays a Love Story, While the Movie Only Portrays a Friendship

The television series begins much in the same way the movie and the book does, with Daniel Molloy (Eric Bogosian) interviewing Louis (Jacob Anderson) about being a vampire — but the show takes it a step further by revolving around a second interview that takes place years after the events of the book. In the first episode, Louis confides in Daniel that he's openly gay and proud in the present day, but when he first met Lestat centuries before, he wasn't willing to embrace his homosexuality. That doesn't prevent him from getting wrapped up with Lestat, however, and through their relationship and his later transformation, he starts coming to terms with the truth of his identity.

Overall, the changes made for the AMC show are purposeful and strategic, with creator Rolin Jones and the series writers treating Rice’s vision with care. From the very beginning of their relationship, Lestat and Louis are clearly interested in each other in a deeply romantic way, which reaches an emotional peak when Lestat (Sam Reid) turns Louis into a vampire in the first episode. As Louis weeps with sorrow, begging for death, Lestat convinces him not only to live — but to live forever with him. He tells Louis he loves him and that he wants him to be his companion for all eternity, and then they passionately embrace and kiss. In the movie, however, Lestat and Louis' chemistry is more coded, and there is no obvious romantic intimacy during this life-changing moment. Instead, Cruise's Lestat attacks Pitt's Louis like an animal in the cemetery and drains him to the verge of death while only referring to him as "my friend."

Lestat courts and seduces Louis in the TV show, whereas in the film, Lestat manipulates and tempts Louis with immortality alone. Lestat’s attraction towards and desire for Louis are palpable in the TV series, but the movie version of Lestat seems indifferent and frustrated with Louis’ inherent innocence. In the movie, when Lestat first bites Louis, Louis is incredibly drunk and depressed at the time, making him easy prey to be stalked. In the scene, Lestat attacks Louis, who is barely conscious, and levitates with him before discarding him like trash, leaving him to plummet into the sea. In the TV show, however, Lestat bites Louis while the two men are becoming intimate for the first time. Lestat does lift Louis into the air while he bites him, but in a much more tender and thoroughly explicit way, with the two men naked and entwined together.

The TV series doesn't shy away from its depiction of queer intimacy as well as the inevitably complicated, toxic relationship between its leads. That said, the 1994 film may have been limited in its ability to explicitly depict Lestat and Louis' romance because of the time period, but the end result for the story itself is passionless and more focused on violence instead of love.

The Acting And Chemistry Are Far Superior In The Show

When it comes to the acting, Sam Reid gives by far the best portrayal of Lestat ever shown on-screen, embodying the Brat Prince flawlessly. His Lestat is extremely charming and irresistible but also toxic, manipulative, and abusive. Cruise’s version of Lestat is decent by comparison — certainly much better than Stuart Townsend’s version in Queen of the Damned, but Cruise also makes Lestat extremely unlikeable.

Lestat is painted as a villain in the movie, but he’s much more than that in the show. He’s an antagonist, a love interest, and a perfect foil for Louis. Lestat may sometimes be despicable, narcissistic, and very selfish, but he is also always somehow likable, even loveable in the books, and Reid captures that essence effortlessly. Because of this, Louis' romance with Lestat is very believable and compelling despite its clear flaws.

When it comes to the show's other lead, Anderson's portrayal of Louis has given new dimension to a character that is most often thought of as whiny and melancholy. In the movie, Brad Pitt makes an effort to bring this tortured character to life, whereas in the series, Louis comes across as even more conflicted, self-loathing, and passionate. These changes make his character more complex, interesting, and pleasant to follow.

Despite the movie having an impressively star-studded cast, the enthusiasm, emotional depth and total understanding of the characters were missing. There is so much more heart and effort put into the TV series, and it shows. Through its adherence to certain aspects of the source material as well as a refreshing willingness to deviate where it counts, AMC's Interview with the Vampire is the excellent adaptation of the Vampire Chronicles series that fans have wanted for decades.

