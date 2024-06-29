The Big Picture Interview with the Vampire's intricate writing, compelling characters, and immersive atmosphere make it one of the best shows on television.

Based on Anne Rice's classic novel, stars Jacob Anderson and Sam Reid infuse their brooding vampires with charisma, vulnerability, and romantic turmoil.

Although viewers don't need to read the book to enjoy AMC's adaptation, Interview honors Rice's essential themes and improves the material by reinventing certain elements.

The prestige television era hasn’t stopped, but sometimes, even when a series' strengths are displayed, it conceals just how good it is. It sneaks under the radar, and one's skin, bit by increasing bit, letting viewers slowly discover the scale of the puzzle it’s been assembling all along — which is a unique privilege. AMC's ambitious adaptation of Anne Rice's Gothic classic Interview with the Vampire is more underground than it has any right to be, especially given the bragging rights it's earned since its 2022 premiere (Emmy Award snubs aside). A decadently luscious horror drama spanning centuries but offering a pinprick-precise spotlight on its characters, at its bloody heart, Interview is about a damaged found family and the terrors they commit for love. When it comes to vampire fiction, a theme like "humanity versus monstrosity" is the standard. The Vampire Diaries and True Blood proved that vampires are a long-form storytelling goldmine, yet no one has captured the immortal creatures’ vicious, sensual, and soap opera theatrics quite like Rice. Her 13-novel series The Vampire Chronicles practically invented the modern-day idea of vampires as tragically romantic antiheroes.

With that legacy in mind, showrunner Rolin Jones thoughtfully reinvents outdated aspects of her 1976 novel without foregoing the material's essence. Indeed, Interview's social expansion transforms the material's potential beyond its limitations into an inclusive and accessible entity. Only comparable to Hannibal in tone and aesthetic (and just renewed for a third season), there's nothing like Interview with the Vampire on television right now: evocative, erotic, foreboding, hypnotic, audacious, and a production masterclass.

What Is AMC’s ‘Interview with the Vampire’ About?

For those unfamiliar with the 1994 film adaptation or just needing a refresher, Interview with the Vampire flips between 20th-century flashbacks and a modern-day framing device. The rather inspired concept has Louis de Pointe du Lac (Jacob Anderson), a 145-year-old vampire, reciting his history to Daniel Molloy (Eric Bogosian), a Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative journalist. The interview happens in 2022 inside the ominous walls of Louis's elite Dubai penthouse. As it turns out, this isn't the first time Daniel and Louis have been on opposite sides of a table. Louis poured his heart out to a less seasoned Molloy 49 years earlier; that dialogue abruptly ended when Louis took a bite from Daniel's neck. Now approaching 70, Daniel has more editorial insight and zero tolerance for lies.

Like a proper Gothic romance (or, to quote Daniel, "a f***ed up Gothic romance"), Louis's story is defined by love, loss, and violence. In 1911 New Orleans, he falls under the spell of the aristocratic French vampire Lestat de Lioncourt (Sam Reid). Theirs is a devastatingly toxic affair with abysmal consequences, but as the Jazz Age atmosphere shimmers around them, their immortal dalliance becomes equally irresistible. Before Rice, figures like Bela Lugosi's Dracula were alluring bad boys, with the key word being "bad" — they were irredeemable and destined for defeat. If Rice's creatures are defeated, it's the psychological kind. She positioned her characters as multifaceted protagonists. They fear loneliness, crave affection, and pontificate about the correlation between desire and violence. If those themes sound familiar, it's because Rice's bestseller helped make vampires empathetic in the same vein as ABC's supernatural soap opera Dark Shadows — just more gruesome and queer.

Trauma characterizes every Rice vampire. The majority are abuse survivors who perpetuate the cycle. Lestat's actions, for one, are driven by his default hedonism and a conditioned fear of abandonment. Claudia (Bailey Bass in Season 1, Delainey Hayles in Season 2) spends her life looking for reciprocated companionship. Armand (Assad Zaman), a 500-year-old coven leader who's as mercurial as they come, manipulates en masse to keep his lover all to himself. Eternity is a lonely prospect, especially when you're a carnivorous predator unable to divorce human needs from your conscience.

‘Interview with the Vampire’ Lets Jacob Anderson Show His Range

Interview's cast realizes the assignment with tour-de-force performances across two seasons and sometimes week-to-week. As Louis, the interviewee and the axis of this tangled tapestry, Anderson charts a myriad of emotional beats. No longer is Louis a 1700s plantation owner; he's a lucrative 1910s businessman, and, imperatively, a Black queer man. To be successful, Louis must appease white supremacists by saying the "right" words in the right tone, concealing his sexuality, and repressing his seething, volatile rage at doing so. Becoming a vampire adds another layer to his outsider status while simultaneously letting him claim his identity; if Louis sleeps during the day, then he roams (mostly) free from bigotry at night.

As the seasons progress, Louis becomes less of an unreliable narrator and more of an untrustworthy manipulator — sometimes unconsciously, since his memories were altered, and other times intentionally, perhaps maliciously. An adaptation by way of reinvention, the series uses our shared cultural knowledge of Rice as a shorthand to explore things like memory and perspective. The former is many things: malleable, nebulous, weaponizable, and the lies we tell ourselves so we can sleep at night. People interpret events differently and distort situations to reflect our biases. Louis's history is his own to document, but what might his loved ones say about how he represents them? If people remember the same event differently, then whose recollection is the truth?

Emerging from Game of Thrones's shadow, Anderson's range is magnificent. Viewers can find Louis's hypocritical pettiness disquieting one moment, then feel empathetic toward his unprocessed trauma and meteoric self-hatred. Like all sentient beings, Louis feels genuine love, but trying to create a new vampire family comes at a cost. Anderson braids together Louis's multiplicity while owning the leading man role with a magnetism equivalent to Earth's magnetic field.

Louis and Lestat’s Immortal Romance Is Toxic but Compelling

As Louis’s on-again, off-again lover, Sam Reid's Lestat mesmerizes better than a hooded cobra. Even though the Renaissance man boasts every red flag on record, he dilutes the warning signs through suave sophistication and debauchery that surpasses a Regency London rake. Because he's a predator, his pursuit of Louis combines seduction with the thrill of the hunt until they're inseparable. His eloquent charisma somehow renders his despicable actions playful, like we're invited into a special joke, up until the moment his vulnerabilities make him a blunt instrument. Some of Interview's most distressing moments involve Lestat soothing the wounds he inflicted on his loved ones. His visceral rage is always one unseen trap door away, a cycle of abuse influenced by his maker and his childhood experiences, but still Lestat's complicit choice. He loves deeply, and he makes a mess every time.

Together, the series' defining couple is combustible. As toxic as Louis and Lestat are (for each other and any innocent within their purview), the sinister tether they share is what we're here for. Progressing the novel's subtext into an unequivocal romantic and sexual affair feels natural and substantive. Rice's existing themes — isolation, exclusion, and non-conforming communities — flourish with Jones's consciousness at the helm. Accordingly, Anderson and Reid maneuver between intimate and vicious exchanges like dueling lightning strikes. If they're a vampiric train wreck, at least they're beautiful — and, yes, romantic — to watch.

’Interview with the Vampire’s Cast Give Staggering Performances

Meanwhile, Bass and Hayles do arguably the most heavy lifting as Claudia, Louis and Lestat's surrogate daughter and a young Black woman instead of a white five-year-old. Turned at 14 and condemned to stay in her adolescent body even while her mind matures, Claudia embodies the series' key tragedy. A survivor of racial and sexual violence, she's dismissed by her loved ones and considered an abomination under official vampire law. Bass and Hayles deliver distinct and equally riveting performances, combining curiosity, childish glee, dignity, feral chaos, and fury. Interview's main woman character manifests a welcome complexity and is the series' most blameless character.

As Season 2 draws to a close, Zaman and Bogosian have emerged as essential scene-stealers. Armand, Lestat's sinister and cool-tempered alternative, injects each scene with an urgent sense of brokenhearted but duplicitous tension. Even though Bogosian's role isn't as showy as his vampire cohorts, don't mistake Daniel as anything less than indispensable. The acclaimed journalist refreshes the "mortal versus immortal" conflict by facing age-specific demons (a Parkinson's diagnosis and an unfulfilled personal life) and remains the lone voice of reason. He's here to piece the story together and provide necessary reprieves from The Drama™. Bogosian delivers his mocking ripostes as dry as fire kindling, and if his eye rolls were written down, they would be bolded and underlined.

From a certain perspective, Interview with the Vampire shouldn’t work this cohesively. The tone juggles somber interludes and deliriously wicked indulgence. It's psychological, gory, sexy, and an immersive production from top to bottom. Because these vampires are as humanely human as possible, once the details planted in Season 1 reach their crescendo, the series' best moments are people talking. Like an aged wine (if you'll allow the metaphor), Interview is a story worth savoring that grows richer with time.

New episodes of Interview with the Vampire Season 2 premiere weekly on Sundays and are available to stream on AMC+.

