Christian Robinson has been cast in the upcoming AMC series Interview with the Vampire. According to Variety, Robinson will appear as Levi, who is described as an upstanding Baptist from the Louisiana country. In the series, Levi has won the heart of Grace (Kalyne Coleman). Robinson's previous work includes The First Purge (directed by Gerard McMurray) and Netflix's Burning Sands (also directed by McMurray). He has also appeared in Starz's BMF, Power Book III: Raising Kanan, Paramount+'s Tell Me a Story, and IFC's Brockmire.

Joining Robinson in the cast will be Jacob Anderson as Louis (Grace's brother). Anderson is well known for playing Grey Worm in HBO's Game of Thrones. His other work includes 2012's Comedown (directed by Menhaj Huda) and playing Steve Coombes in Channel 4's The Mimic. Sam Reid will also star in the series as Lestat. Reid's previous work includes ABC TV's The Newsreader, SBS TV's The Hunting, and Foxtel's Lambs of God. Bailey Bass will play Claudia in the series.

The series is based on the 1976 novel by Anne Rice. Rice, who died in 2021 and will be credited as an executive producer. The book was previously adapted into a film in 1994, directed by Neil Jordan. The film version starred Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt, and Kirsten Dunst. Rolin Jones will be the showrunner for the series.

Image via Warner Bros.

RELATED: 'Interview With the Vampire' TV Show Casts Bailey Bass as the Child Vampire Claudia

Jones' previous work includes Showtime's Weeds, United States of Tara, NBC's Friday Night Lights, and HBO's Boardwalk Empire. Jones is also overseeing the development of multiple television series based on Rice's writing. Alan Taylor will direct the first two episodes of the series. Taylor previously directed 2021's The Many Saints of Newark (starring Alessandro Nivola and Leslie Odom Jr.), 2015's Terminator Genisys (starring Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jason Clarke), and 2013's Thor: The Dark World (starring Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman). Mark Johnson will be an executive producer for the series.

"The challenge of adapting for television the groundbreaking and immensely compelling work of Anne Rice is both intimidating and exhilarating," Johnson previously said about the series. "I strongly believe that with AMC and Rolin Jones we are equipped to meet this challenge and to thrill and entertain both the loyal Anne Rice fan and the viewer who is just now discovering her work." Rice's son Christopher Rice will also be an executive producer for the series.

No official release date has yet been announced for Interview With the Vampire. It will be available on both AMC and AMC+.

'Interview With the Vampire' Author Anne Rice Dies at 80 Rice passed away due to complications resulting from a stroke.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email