One of Eric Bogosian's next roles will bring him into the world of vampires. AMC has announced that Bogosian has been cast in their upcoming series Interview With the Vampire.

Bogosian will play Daniel Molloy in the series. The character is described as an older investigative journalist who has the second chance at the interview of a lifetime. The character was previously played by Christian Slater in the 1994 film version, which was directed by Neil Jordan. Bogosian's previous work includes 2019's Uncut Gems (directed by Josh and Benny Safdie), 2004's King of the Corner (directed by Peter Riegert), and 1988's Talk Radio (directed by Oliver Stone). Joining Bogosian in the series will be Sam Reid (as Lestat), Jacob Anderson (as Louis), Bailey Bass (as Claudia), and Assad Zaman (as Rashid).

The series is based on the 1976 novel by Anne Rice. Rice, who died in 2021, is credited as a producer for the series, along with her son Christopher Rice. Rolin Jones is the series creator and showrunner. Jones' previous work includes HBO's Boardwalk Empire, Showtime's United States of Tara, and NBC's Friday Night Lights. He will also be an executive producer for the show. "In 1988, I hit my mom up for the money three times to see Talk Radio in the movie theaters," said Jones. "I count Eric Bogosian as one of the half dozen artists who made me want to do this for a career. He is, for me, the dented car fender of the American Soul and I can think of no better actor/writer alive to play this role. I'm in total frothing geek mode about his casting."

Image via AMC+

Mark Johnson will be an executive producer for the series. Alan Taylor will direct the first two episodes. His previous directing work includes 2021's The Many Saints of Newark, 2015's Terminator Genisys, and 2013's Thor: The Dark World. He will also be an executive producer for the series. "I have a personal relationship with the book... I read Interview With the Vampire, and I just loved it," Taylor previously told Collider. "It gave me this feeling, which I think is the main thing I took away from the book, which is, every other story you've heard about vampires is kind of bullshit, and here's the truth. This is the reality. This is what it would really be like." The first season will consist of seven episodes.

Interview With the Vampire is scheduled to premiere on AMC and AMC+ later this year. In the meantime, fans can check out the 1994 film version, which is currently available to stream on Netflix.

