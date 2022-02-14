AMC+ has just released a new clip of their new upcoming television adaptation of Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire, giving us a glimpse at a new version of vampire antihero Lestat in an appropriately bloody new look. The new clip was released along with a medley of other clips from new, returning, and classic AMC shows, all displayed together as part of AMC+'s 2022 slate of projects.

The new Interview with the Vampire series has been hotly anticipated, as it renews a franchise that has garnered an avid audience from both the original novel and its film adaptations. The novel was originally released in 1976 and was Rice's debut novel, introducing the world to a long-running vampire series that revolutionized the genre, and gave audiences and the beloved and devious Lestat. A film adaptation was released in 1994 starring Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise, which quickly became a classic in the supernatural subgenre.

AMC's upcoming series stars Sam Reid as Lestat, with Jacob Anderson (who previously played Grey Worm in Game of Thrones) as Louis and Bailey Bass as Claudia, in a first season consisting of seven episodes. The new look seems appropriately bloody, showing off Reid covered in the blood of an unfortunate victim as he scares Anderson's Louis half to death — and maybe the rest of the way too.

Along with the Interview with the Vampire footage, the new promo from AMC+ includes several other glimpses into new and continuing series. The promo also teased the final season of Killing Eve, along with new shows Tales of the Walking Dead, The Dirty Black Bag, and 61st Street. Additionally, the promo also showcased new footage from the hotly anticipated final season of Better Call Saul.

The new Interview with the Vampire series will follow a similar plot to both the 1994 film and the 1976 novel, telling the story of the vampire trio Louis de Pointe du Lac, Lestat de Lioncourt, and young vampire Claudia. The series is executive produced by award-winning producer Mark Johnson, who also worked on Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul, and Halt and Catch Fire. Also executive producing is series creator and showrunner Rolin Jones, who worked on Perry Mason and Friday Night Lights. Christopher Rice and the late Anne Rice also executive produced.

The Rice family's involvement with the project is certainly an encouraging sign for the new series. With a property as beloved as Interview with the Vampire, there is always the risk of alienating those who love the series. The involvement of Anne Rice, prior to her death late last year, seems to indicate that the new project will work to honor her writing and its legacy. The new series will be available on both AMC and AMC+ later this year. Check out the full promo below:

