The renaissance of the vampire era is upon us, and leading the march is AMC+’s upcoming Interview With the Vampire. AMC+ has now released four new images of the upcoming show, giving fans a better look at the iconic characters Anne Rice created in her 1976 novel of the same name.

The newly released images provide a better look at Sam Reid's Lestat de Lioncourt and Jacob Anderson's Louis de Pointe du Lac. Fans were first introduced to glimpses the characters during AMC+’s Super Bowl Trailer in February, earlier this year. Interestingly, the new photos do not paint a cohesive story, which is perhaps the point – to avoid giving much of the plot away. The photos show the leading duo at various points in the story; Lestat de Lioncourt and Louis de Pointe du Lac are seen on a stroll in the streets of New Orleans, and dressed to the nines for an event. Louis is also seen to be indulging in a little gambling and a musical performance at an outdoor club as well.

As earlier stated, the upcoming series is based on the 1976 Anne Rice of the same name, and the first entry into The Vampire Chronicles book series. Interview With the Vampire follows an 18th century Lord, Louis, as he recounts his story and tumultuous relationship with his maker – Lestat – to an eager interviewer and biographer. The upcoming series is not the first adaptation of the Anne Rice novel; in fact, the book was famously adapted into a critically acclaimed feature film in 1994. The 1994 adaptation starred Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt, Kirsten Dunst, Antonio Banderas and Christian Slater.

In 2020, it was announced that AMC had acquired the rights to The Vampire Chronicles book series, as well as the Lives of the Mayfair Witches trilogy for potential film and TV projects. In 2021, Interview With the Vampire, the first of the intended projects, was given an eight-episode series order for its first season.

Besides Reid and Anderson, Bailey Bass is also attached to star as Claudia, Assad Zaman has been cast as Rashid, and Eric Bogosian is set to play Daniel Molloy. The series will also be executive produced by Rolin Jones and Mark Johnson. While details about the show are currently being played close to vest, Johnson has revealed the series will strike a balance between appealing to a modern audience and upholding Rice’s art and legacy.

Though an exact date of release has not yet been revealed, Interview With the Vampire is set to premiere later in 2022. Take a look at the rest of Interview With a Vampire’s newly released images below:

