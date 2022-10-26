Editor's Note: The following contains Interview With the Vampire spoilers.Loneliness in vampires is hardly a new concept but AMC’s Interview With The Vampire shows a particularly dower side of it. Loneliness is the thread that ties the whole story together. It’s what sets the events of the story in motion, and it is their undoing as well. The gift of eternal life is also the curse of losing everything you once were and Interview With The Vampire explores this as the real curse of vampirism. It is not their monstrous nature that drives this vampire family to ruin but all their twisted forms of loneliness clashing and drawing out the worst in them. The lust for blood can be satiated, but the emptiness is forever.

Lestat de Lioncourt's Loneliness Is Unquenchable

Image via AMC

One of the first things we learn about Lestat de Lioncourt (Sam Reid) is that he’s lonely. He came to New Orleans seeking something and believes that he found it in Louis (Jacob Anderson). He’s over a century old and has a strong sense of separation from humanity. He’ll trifle in love affairs with humans but always seems to end up devouring them, incapable of seeing them as the same kind of beast he is. So when he finds Louis he pursues him empathically. He lets Louis into his world by showing off his vampiric abilities, entices him with his wit, his sensuality, and then offers to bring Louis into his world completely by turning him. But even after he turns him into a vampire, Lestat is still not satisfied. He has numerous trysts and constantly mocks Louis for trying to maintain his human connections. His loneliness it seems is unquenchable and as he struggles to fulfill it he becomes selfish and controlling. He delights in watching Louis lose his place in the city because he thinks it will drive Louis closer to him. But Louis’ mind still wanders and Lestat’s heart still yearns for more.

Louis de Pointe du Lac’s Trouble With Vampirism Stems From Loneliness

Louis accepted Lestat’s offer to turn him because he felt lonely. He was ousted by his family after his mother blamed him for his brother’s suicide. He was othered by the business world for his race. He was isolated by his sexuality and being unable to act upon it. And Lestat arrived like a balm for all of it. He accepted Louis’ everything and offered to share his life with him. And Louis clung to the companionship Lestat offered him like a drowning man. Louis’ loneliness is that of a new vampire. He’s grappling with his still existing connections to humanity. He wants to stay in the business world, to make a name for himself, to have a family. But none of these things are possible anymore, and it takes a steady toll on him. He’s able to combat his desire for human blood by drinking the blood of animals, an attempt to make himself feel less monstrous and yet it is the acts he makes out of loneliness and not bloodlust that cause the most harm. His continued attempts to see his sister only make her grow more wary of him, his attempts to maintain his business lead to its destruction, and in the end it's this refusal of loneliness that leads him to feel so isolated and rejected.

RELATED: 'Interview with the Vampire': The Biggest Differences Between the Book and Show

Louis and Lestat were able to ignore their loneliness to an extent but even having each other was only a Band-Aid. Lestat still sleeps around and Louis clung to his human life to the point of destruction and just when they seem at the point of mutual destruction, Louis seeks their salvation in Claudia (Bailey Bass). Louis pulls her from the burning wreckage of his old club and begs Lestat to save her life by turning her into a vampire. He saves her not just because it’s right but out of his own selfishness, his desire to maintain a connection to his old life in any way. He could have taken her to a hospital, but instead he begs Lestat to make her part of their family.

Claudia Was an Attempt to Counter That Loneliness

Image via AMC

For Louis, she was a reprieve from the loneliness of not having a family, a daughter he would never lose. And for Lestat she was a means of gaining Louis approval, another bid to draw him closer in. But their own loneliness and, later, Claudia’s sowed the seeds of a cataclysmic event. Claudia loved being a vampire until she encountered the loneliness of it. The fact that she’ll never grow up or fall in love makes her feel impossibly lonely despite having a new family. It’s a shiny new thing at first but eventually the pressure of having a world that only includes three people, herself as the third wheel, wears her down. She’s immediately disillusioned with vampirism when she realizes the real price isn’t her lost humanity but her lost connections. She kills the only boy she ever loved, and it makes her feel more isolated than ever. That loneliness then spurs her to go on a massive killing spree, desperately trying to find someone to turn into a vampire herself, so she can cling to some new connection.

And their happy family quickly falls apart as Louis clings to Claudia as his last hope. Lestat grows to resent her for taking so much of Louis' energy and resents Louis in turn for caring about her more than him. Claudia resents both of them for making her and for keeping her with them. And eventually it has to give. They become monsters beholden to their isolation. They have nowhere to turn but each other but each wants something completely different. Lestat wants an endlessly devoted companion, Louis wants a happy family, and Claudia wants a life with purpose. All of them are consigned to eternity and none of them are happy with it.

Life is given meaning through our connections to others. Without them people become like Lestat, detached and unmoored. To live forever means little when you’ve got no one to share the joys and hardships with. Life means so much because we get so little of it yet get to choose who we share it with. When the choice of who is complicated by a monstrous nature and the definitive end is erased through immortality people become untethered from life. All three of them are desperately trying to cling onto connection and meaning but there’s only so much that can be done to combat the world moving forward while they’re stuck still. It’s not just about how many people are around them, the loneliness of vampires is more existential. It’s a loneliness borne from the knowledge that all they have now is all they will ever have. Their loves are eternally glamorous, eternally youthful, and eternally decadent, but they are stagnant. Lestat will never get his eternal devotion because he is not willing to do the same. Louis cannot have his family because families grow and change. Claudia cannot grow up and have a life because she’s physically a child for all eternity. They are cursed with a glorious and awful eternity, a wide open space that looks like desolation at a certain point. Louis, Lestat, and Claudia were all doomed from the start, no matter how hard they try it is the fate of a vampire to be terrifyingly lonely.