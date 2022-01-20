Elliot Page has long stood out as one of the American film industry's shining lights. And now, he's once again putting his Hollywood capital to great use, backing the Berlinale-bound documentary Nel Mio Nome — in English, Into My Name — by director and producer Nicolò Bassetti. The film is inspired by the gender transition of his child, Matteo, stemming from the filmmaker's personal experience, says Variety. Page has joined as executive producer on the film, which will world premiere as part of the Berlinale's Panorama Dokumente strand.

According to Variety, the film focuses on four key subjects — Nico, Leo, Andrea, and Raff — who come from different parts of Italy, and "start their gender transition from a female to a male identity at different times in their lives". As we know, societal prejudice brings about myriad frustrating obstacles: "They need to be resolute, infinitely patient, and can't hope to get by without seeing the funny side of the whole matter," continues the provided synopsis.

Having an A-list name behind a smaller festival title, especially one considered relatively niche, can never be understated: just look at the weight Joaquin Phoenix attached to Gunda, which similarly premiered at the Berlin Film Festival in 2020. The additional visibility afforded simply by his name garnered the film — following the daily life of a pig, the eponymous Gunda, with the intention of depicting said farm animals as more than just bacon — great international attention, leading to an acquisition from U.S. distributor Neon. No doubt the creative team on Into My Name will hope Elliot Page has a similar effect for their doc — especially given his visibility as an out, preeminent transgender role model across the Anglosphere and beyond.

Page had this to say in a statement supporting the film:

"What stands out to me about Nel Mio Nome is the way it so artfully and intentionally presents all the different pieces that make up a person's identity. It's a meditation on trans humanity and I've never seen another film like it. Knowing that Bassetti consulted closely with his trans son throughout production is so beautiful to me, and I think that lived experience and input is clear in the film's perspective. I'm honored to be onboard and can't wait for everyone to see it."

Bassetti said:

"My personal experience as a parent has allowed me, as a director, to find the necessary self-assurance to approach the protagonists of this story, to delve into their emotions, and establish an intimate relationship built on trust and complicity. I am truly grateful to Elliot for adding his lived perspective to help our film find its way in the world.”

Into My Name is produced by Bassetti's company, Nuovi Paesaggi Urbani, Lucia Nicolai, and Marcello Paolillo's Art of Panic.

