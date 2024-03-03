The Big Picture Into the Badlands blends post-apocalyptic fiction and martial arts for a unique narrative experience on AMC.

The martial arts genre has seen iconic projects grace screens big and small, whether it's Bruce Lee's iconic Enter the Dragon or the recently canceled Warrior (which is based on Lee's writings). However, there's a series that has flown under people's radar: Into the Badlands. The series, created by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, made its debut on AMC in 2015 and enjoyed a three-season run. It managed to mix tropes from post-apocalyptic fiction and martial arts films into a singular narrative, resulting in a unique television series.

Part of that is due to the series' creative pedigree; Millar and Gough are best known for their work on Smallville and Wednesday; both series have remixed the lore of Superman and The Addams Family to great effect. Other elements include the carefully choreographed fight scenes as well as a cast stacked with character actors. There are a number of factors that make Into the Badlands worth a watch, as well as a bonafide modern-day cult classic.

Into the Badlands A mighty warrior and a young boy with supernatural powers search for enlightenment in a ruthless post-apocalyptic America controlled by feudal barons. Release Date November 15, 2015 Cast Emily Beecham , Nick Frost , Orla Brady , Aramis Knight , Daniel Wu Main Genre Action Seasons 3 Studio AMC

What Is 'Into the Badlands' About?

Into the Badlands takes place 500 years in the future, where the collapse of society has led to the rise of neo-feudalism. What's left of the United States has been carved into territories overseen by "Barons" and their elite squad of warriors known as "Clippers." Barons trade goods specific to their territory, while Clippers act as the first and often last line of defense against invaders. What makes the Clippers so deadly is the fact that they are highly trained in different forms of martial arts because firearms have been banned. Into the Badlands centers on Sunny (Daniel Wu), a high-ranking Clipper whose life gets upended when he discovers a young man named M.K. (Aramis Knight). M.K. possesses a strange mystical power that draws the attention of another high-ranking Baron known as the Widow (Emily Beachum); said power is also connected to Sunny's past life.

The biggest draw of Into the Badlands is its martial arts sequences, which are brought to life thanks to the choreography work of Stephen Fung. Fung's work with martial arts legends, including Jackie Chan and Stephen Chow, is present throughout Into the Badlands's run. The opening sequence of the first episode, "The Fort," pits Sunny against a gang of bandits called the Nomads. He effortlessly disposes of them using nothing but his bare hands and a pair of katana — setting the stage for the fights to come. What also makes the fights stand out from other martial arts fare is the fact that they're grounded in emotional stakes. Sunny starts off utilizing cold, controlled methods, but as he grows to care for M.K., he ends fights in a bloodier, brutal fashion. The confrontation with his Baron Quinn (Marton Csokas) doesn't end with a huge fight; it ends with Sunny stabbing Quinn through the heart.

Into the Badlands also boasts an impressive cast full of character actors or actors who are staples of genre fare. Stephen Lang plays former regent Waldo, packing plenty of his trademark grizzled demeanor. Nick Frost provides a comedic foil to Sunny as the thief with a heart of gold Baije. Other sci-fi icons, including Lance Henriksen (Alien), Sophia DiMartino (Loki), Edi Gathegi (Superman: Legacy, X-Men: First Class), and Lewis Tan (Mortal Kombat) appear throughout the series; they play characters who flesh out the world of Into the Badlands in addition to being some seriously badass fighters. The best performance in the series, however, belongs to Wu. He slowly peels back Sunny's layers, revealing a man who becomes a father — both to M.K. and his biological son — as well as a fighter, which adds plenty of stakes to his journey across the Badlands.

'Into The Badlands' Is Worth a Watch

With the rise of post-apocalyptic stories, including The Last of Us and The Leftovers, it's hard to imagine that Into the Badlands didn't become a bigger hit. However, it ran into a major stumbling zombie-filled roadblock in The Walking Dead. The Walking Dead exploded in popularity, causing AMC to develop multiple spinoffs set in the same world. Despite Into the Badlands gathering some solid reviews as well as its incredible fight scenes, it didn't take off the same way that The Walking Dead did and was eventually canceled in 2019.

Wu, who also served as an executive producer, revealed in an interview with Den of Geek that the series also grew fairly expensive to shoot: “We had two crews shooting at the same time—action and drama at the same time—so you have each crew of 150 people. So it’s like making two TV shows at once. And the budget was high. We were like in the $6-7 million dollar range. Season 3 was almost $100 million to make that. So it’s a big commitment for a studio, right? And I think that’s what probably scared other studios away because they didn’t necessarily see the return on that value. But to do it well you have to really commit to it.”

Despite its short run, Into the Badlands is still a very compelling watch. It manages to balance actual drama with well-developed characters and martial arts action, alongside a rich mythology. It also paved the way for various other martial arts dramas including Warrior and Wu Assassins (which Tan was also a part of). Wu also became a staple in blockbusters including Warcraft, Tomb Raider, and even RZA's grindhouse homage The Man with the Iron Fists, though he was rarely offered the chance to give these characters as much depth as Sunny. With Warrior's future in the balance, it remains to be seen if another network or streaming service will commit to a martial arts drama as bold as Into the Badlands,

Into The Badlands is available to stream on Pluto TV.

