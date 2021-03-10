Hulu has released the official trailer for Into the Dark: Blood Moon, the season finale of Into the Dark Season 2. In addition to serving as the Season 2 finale, Blood Moon is also the March installment of Into the Dark, an ongoing series which serves Hulu viewers a new, original horror movie once a month. Previous installments in Into the Dark Season 2 — which officially kicked off in October 2019 — include the June 2020 movie Good Boy starring Judy Greer.

Directed by Emma Tammi (The Wind), Blood Moon tells the story of Esme, a young mother (played by Megalyn Echikunwoke), and her son, Luna (Yonas Kibreab), who move to a small desert town. Esme keeps a close watch over Luna, but not because she's an overprotective mother; there's something more here. As the Blood Moon trailer teases, Luna is going through a change that is tied to the lunar cycle and requires Esme locking him up for one night a month to keep him safe (see where this is leading?). Soon, Esme and Luna's behavior catches the attention of local authorities, leading mother and son down a dangerous path in an effort to protect the truth about Luna.

In addition to Echikunwoke and Kibreab, Blood Moon stars Joshua Dov (Narcos: Mexico), Marco Rodriguez (Velvet Buzzsaw), Gareth Williams (Mindhunter), Jack Yang (Shadowhunters), Brian Norris (Halt and Catch Fire), Patrick W. Day (Cruel Hearts), Jan Munroe (Ford v Ferrari) and Danielle Juliet Ma. Blood Moon is written by Adam Mason (Songbird) and Simon Boyes (Hangman). Tammi returns to the Into the Dark directors chair for Blood Moon after directing the Season 2 movie Delivered, released in May 2020.

Into the Dark: Blood Moon arrives on Hulu on March 26. Check out the official trailer below.

Here's the official synopsis and poster for Into the Dark: Blood Moon:

"When Esme (Megalyn Echikunwoke) and her ten-year-old son, Luna (Yonas Kibreab), move to a small desert town looking for a fresh start they attract all the wrong kinds of attention. As the locals begin to probe, Esme must battle to protect her son and a terrifying secret before the next full moon threatens their very existence.'Into The Dark' is a monthly horror event series from prolific, award-winning producer Jason Blum's independent TV studio. Each feature-length installment is inspired by a holiday and features Blumhouse's signature genre/thriller spin on the story."

