‘Into the Dark: Crawlers’ Director Brandon Zuck Teaches Us the Liam Neeson Drinking Game

–

One of my favorite things about Hulu and Blumhouse’s Into the Dark is the opportunity that it affords rising genre talent that are well worth having on your radar. Back in December, we had the pleasure of chatting with director Carter Smith and writer Erlingur Thoroddsen for their New Year’s Eve installment, Midnight Kiss, and now it’s time to meet the director behind the Into the Dark spin on Saint Patrick’s Day, Brandon Zuck. The March installment Crawlers takes place in a college town that loves to go big on Saint Patrick’s Day. Trouble is, this year their bar crawl is invaded by body-switching aliens.

Having graduated from film school with Zuck, it was the ultimate treat to have him in the Collider studio to talk about his experience working with the Into the Dark crew. We’ve got a little bit of everything for you in the video interview at the top of this article. We discussed the common debate of whether or not it’s worth attending film school, where Zuck’s love of the horror genre came from, what it was like jumping onto the movie train that is an Into the Dark installment, and so much more. Zuck is truly a wonderful individual with a strong voice and electric style but I have to admit, my favorite part of our chat might be his Liam Neeson drinking game.

Hear about it all for yourself in this interview. Into the Dark: Crawlers stars Jude Demorest, Pepi Sonuga, Giorgia Whigham, Olivia Liang and Cameron Fuller. It’s now available to stream on Hulu!

Here’s the official synopsis for Crawlers and the Into the Dark series: