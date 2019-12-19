Exclusive ‘Into the Dark: Midnight Kiss’ Trailer Sees a New Year’s Eve Tradition Turn Deadly

0

Over here at the horror-loving corner of Collider, we’re huge fans of Into the Dark, Blumhouse Television’s series that sees a new holiday-themed horror flick debut on Hulu each month. Next up is Midnight Kiss, directed by Carter Smith (The Ruins) from a script by Erlingur Thoroddsen (Rift), and we’ve got an exclusive trailer for a glimpse at a New Year’s Eve gathering gone horrifically wrong.

As you can see in the footage below, Midnight Kiss makes the case for staying in on December 31st because socializing is hard and also a sadistic killer in a terrifying leather mask might show up to murder all your friends. The glitter-covered horror-thriller’s cast includes Augustus Prew (The Morning Show), Scott Evans (Grace and Frankie), Ayden Mayeri (Veep), Lukas Gage (Euphoria), Chester Lockhart (Glamorous), and Adam Faison (Everything’s Gonna Be OK).

Check out the trailer below. Into the Dark: Midnight Kiss debuts on Hulu on Friday, December 27th.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Here is the official synopsis for Into the Dark: Midnight Kiss:

A group of longtime gay best friends and their resident fruit fly head to a beautiful desert home to celebrate New Year’s Eve. One of their annual traditions is to play MIDNIGHT KISS, a sexy but ultimately dangerous challenge to find that special someone to help you ring in the New Year. As friendships have grown strained with secrets, jealousy and resentment, the group faces another challenge when a sadistic killer wants in. Relationships are put to the test and truths are revealed as the night turns into a fight for survival.

And here is what you can expect every month from Into the Dark: