Making a documentary that has immense access to its subject while also being deeply critical of them is a rarity. The Last Dance let Michael Jordan skate by on a lot of his flaws, but we also got to see him break down his career in a way we had never seen before. Werner Herzog's Grizzly Man was a deep dive into Timothy Treadwell's psyche, but for obvious reasons, Herzog never met him. Emma Sullivan's 2020 documentary, Into the Deep, is a perfect example of how a film can be a searing indictment of someone while also having a deep connection to its subject. This did not come about intentionally. What started as a documentary about a blood feud between rival amateur rocket scientists in Copenhagen turned into a brutal story of torture and murder on a homemade submarine, all in the span of a year. What did Sullivan get herself into, and how did she make sense of it?

RELATED: The Best Documentaries on Hulu Right Now

Who Is Peter Madsen?

Image Via Netflix

Peter Madsen was just an amateur rocket scientist in a fierce feud with former friends at Copenhagen Suborbitals when Sullivan began her documentary in 2016. Initially, we see Madsen as an eccentric man, welding together space stations, and tooling around in a homemade submarine. He is supported by a team of enthusiasts, unpaid volunteers, and interns that help him in his quest to reach space. This is crosscut by Sullivan between these same people reacting to the news that Madsen's submarine has sunk, and Kim Wall, a journalist covering Madsen, has washed up on the shore after last being seen in the submarine with him. As things become more clear about Madsen's role in her death, the audience becomes more familiar with him as a person. This group of people surrounding him has an almost cult-like admiration for him, especially an anonymous young woman, whose voice and face are digitally altered to hide her identity, creating an almost surreal feeling in her interviews, where her face seems to shift and change as she speaks.

The cracks begin to appear in Madsen's facade. Anger builds under the surface when he discusses his split from Copenhagen Suborbitals, a company located a mere 85 feet away from his company. He makes alarming statements about hacking female volunteers and seemingly reveals his plan to murder someone on the submarine in texts to the young woman. Yet, we also see a lot of joy and a lot of passionate people working on the dream of getting to space all by themselves. That dream is shattered by Madsen's crimes, as his rape, torture, and murder of Wall are made incredibly clear, and his bizarre attempts to reframe the story are to no avail. The people around him can make no sense of this, and Madsen eventually turns on them, saying that incriminating material found on his computer was actually an intern's, not his. In 90 minutes, we see Madsen's entire world implode.

'Into the Deep' Shows the Devastation and Aftermath of Madsen's Crimes

Image Via Netflix

What makes Into The Deep such a fascinating look into the true crime world is how the documentary was made. Sullivan did not approach this from the perspective of making a true-crime documentary, instead as a documentary about a man attempting to go where few had gone before. Therefore, we see a lot of Madsen that we otherwise never would in a true-crime documentary. He is wide open to Sullivan, and we see him at his most vulnerable, and his most mundane. Sullivan's gaze as a director feels incredibly empathetic towards those around her, those whose perception of Madsen was shattered by his crimes, because hers was too.

When we see his closest friends breaking down, it doesn't feel exploitative, as many documentaries in this genre tend to feel. This is made no more apparent than in the scene between Sullivan and the anonymous woman. When the texts between her and Madsen are made clear to Sullivan, she urges her to go to the police, as it was not Wall that Madsen really sought to kill, but any woman that stepped foot on that submarine with him alone. Earlier in the film, we see footage from Sullivan on the submarine with Madsen and another person. It could have easily been Sullivan, the anonymous woman, or anyone alone with Madsen. Sullivan's perspective is so unique because she was just as in danger as everyone else was, rather than viewing this from an entirely third-party perspective.

Emma Sullivan Puts Herself Amongst the Chaos and Danger

Image Via Netflix

Compare this to another documentary, Errol Morris' masterpiece The Thin Blue Line. Morris investigates the conviction of Randall Dale Adams, a Texas man put on death row for murdering a police officer. Morris has a distance from his subjects, both aesthetically, and personally. His straight-on cinematography creates a distance for the audience, and his outside perspective allows for his critique of the policing system to come through easily. Sullivan does not get that luxury. She is embroiled in the same world that her subjects are. Her close-up, handheld cinematography places her right within the events we see on screen, next to the subjects as they're in the middle of conversations. What this creates is a true-crime documentary, one of the most over-saturated genres going, that feels so different from everything else that is coming out right now, and that feeling was created almost by accident.

Into the Deep is a story for the ages, told in a way that audiences have never seen before. Sullivan takes some extraordinary circumstances and cuts through it all to create a documentary that is just as much about a man's quest for space as it is about that same man's crimes. A unique entry into the true-crime canon, and in terms of what's on Netflix now, one of the more original, astonishing documentaries. An underrated film that is sure to be held in esteem years down the line, throw yourself Into the Deep if you haven't already.