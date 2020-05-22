‘Into the Night’ Showrunner on Making the Timely Apocalypse Show You Need to Watch Right Now

I’ve got a very important question; why isn’t Into the Night in the Top 10 in the US on Netflix right now? The new Netflix original series is easily one of the best binge-watches of 2020, boasting an A+ ensemble, a wildly enthralling core concept, and a Season 1 conclusion that’ll leave you itching for more.

Inspired by the Jacek Dukaj book The Old Axolotl, the show puts the spotlight on a group of passengers and crew who board an overnight flight out of Brussels heading west. Soon after takeoff, they come to learn that there’s been a catastrophic solar event and that the sun is killing everything in its path. Their only chance of survival? To continue flying west – into the night.

Jason George has a number of Netflix titles to his name now including Narcos, Sintonia and more, but Into the Night marks the very first time he’s serving as showrunner and has been with the material from the start. There really is a lot for George to be proud of with this one because not only is Into the Night a riveting watch, but it’s also the very first Belgian original series for Netflix and it’s a production that seamlessly juggles an ensemble of characters from across the globe.

I recently had the opportunity to hop on the phone with George to talk about his experience making the show and I’d like to bet we covered a good deal of the burning questions you were left with when you finished Season 1, but right now it’s time to spread the Into the Night love for those who haven’t given the show a watch. Check out the spoiler-free portion of our conversation below covering the wide variety of languages spoken on set, whether or not the core concept of the show could become a reality, why he took a cue from the shark in Jaws, and so much more.

Into the Night Season 1 is now available to stream on Netflix.

Is this your first time being a full blown showrunner on a show?

JASON GEORGE: This is the first time I’ve officially been the showrunner. I’ve kind of stepped in for Netflix on a couple of things, but the first time where it was mine from the beginning.

Would you say that all of your prior experience prepared you for that or was there something about Into the Night that proved especially challenging?

GEORGE: It’s a multilingual, multinational show and that was kind of new in a lot of ways, especially for me. We did casting across multiple countries, we filmed across multiple countries, I think there’s eight or nine languages in the first episode. Even formatting the screenplays for that was a new experience! So, we learned a lot along the way.

How about this being the first Belgian Netflix original series? How do you think that’s going to change the game for Netflix in particular, or maybe for production in general?

GEORGE: The fun thing in working with Netflix all over the world these last few years is getting to see the growth. I mean, it really is super cool to be in an airport in one country and hear a ringtone from a show from another country on Netflix, or to be somewhere and a cab driver is telling you about a show in a different language from where they are. I’ve experienced all that and it really is amazing to see in those 190 countries that Netflix is now in, the scope and folks watching stuff from everywhere. As a viewer, I just want to watch stuff I think is cool, and wherever that comes from is less important for me. So that has kind of been a really good experience.

And as far as Into the Night being the first Netflix original for Belgium, my goal was I really wanted to set the show in a location where there was this mix of people and cultures and languages and kind of throw everyone together on this plane. So, like a nerd, I Googled, ‘What is the most diverse city linguistically in the world?’ [Laughs] And Belgium, Brussels, is either one or two right there. And there had not been a show in Belgium before for Netflix, so it all just kind of came together. And then [we] met with the producers who we thought were great, and then started looking at the talent there and the directors and saw that, man, there’s just a great wealth of stuff there that Netflix had not really tapped into before. So, for me, as the producer hat, [it] was kind of super exciting to get to work with those folks.

How many languages do you speak?

GEORGE: I have a very varying amount of ability in languages. [Laughs] My Spanish is good. My Arabic is pretty good. I studied that in graduate school. My French is okay, not too bad. If you talk to any French speaker, they would say it was terrible. I’ve worked a lot in Turkey the last few years so my basic Turkish is okay, but to be totally clear, I’m really only comfortable in English saying all of that. [Laughs]

You’re still well ahead of a lot of other people! I studied languages for so, so long and none of them ever took.

GEORGE: It was so wild being on set for this show because it really was just a mix, and depending on who you were talking to. It got to the point where the end was contextually, people would just respond, I think just from the rhythm of filming. You know, if you’ve been filming for a couple of months, if somebody says something in Flemish, even if you don’t speak Flemish, you have a general idea of what was being said, and it was so fun to watch people respond or have an opinion on something when they really don’t know what the other person said.

I would love to see some behind the scenes footage of those conversations!

GEORGE: Yeah, just us jumping in and being like, ‘No, no, no, no. That’s not what I meant.’ There was definitely a Tower of Babel aspect and also we filmed in two countries. We filmed in Belgium, we filmed in North Macedonia and Bulgaria. Obviously Macedonian and Bulgarian, two other languages for a majority of the crew there. Some people are really good. Nabil [Mallat], who plays Osman, was probably the best on set at taking up every language. I think he left speaking a million languages, and Mehmet [Kurtulus] who plays Ayaz, came into the show having spoken a million languages. So those two guys, super impressive.

Did they ever wind up having their work bleed into other capacities for that reason? Not just acting, but did they start to help out in other ways just to keep production running smoothly?

GEORGE: Yeah. Coming from Narcos, I had worked obviously with bilingual shows and translation, and working on various other Netflix things I had worked with translation as well, but with this show there was so much translation because there were so many different languages, which meant sometimes the actors – and all the actors spoke the languages in their real lives of their characters; that’s one of the reasons they were cast – so very often on set, the actors would catch stuff that had been translated funky or was right in a literal sense, but not their character way. Sometimes the translation was generationally incorrect. We had something that was translated and it wasn’t right for our character based on who they were. So the actors were super helpful keeping that fidelity towards what the character would say.

Let’s get into the science of it all. Would you say there is any truth to what we see in the show in terms of if it’s possible for a polarity change to occur like this and to cause super strong gamma rays?

GEORGE: One thing you should totally check out after we talk, because someone just sent it to me on Twitter, I guess there’s a Sky News story today about the magnetic field of the earth changing because of polarity. It’s weakening and they don’t know why. It’s just a news story today and several folks have tagged the show. So we had nothing to do with that! Everything obviously is based in a possible truth, but clearly – hopefully – I hope far from what will happen.

I feel like I don’t know if I can handle that Sky News story right now. [Laughs]

GEORGE: [Laughs] There is a cumulative effect of headlines like that. I totally get it.

Did you guys ever think about exploring what actually caused that to happen in the show or is that something you might dig into in a future season?

GEORGE: We’ll hopefully find out soon if we’re gonna get to continue this story. The thing that was really important for me in the first season was to really meet these characters, introduce this world, introduce that macro problem. But because we were only six episodes, to really live in that too much felt like – frankly, every time I tried it, I felt like I was getting bogged down. So the model I really wanted to use was that Jaws model, you know, famously where they had problems with the shark so they couldn’t use it as much, but the idea of the shark being out there was something that was a motivating factor. So I really leaned into that a lot.

So you make the show and you obviously have no idea what the state of the world is going to be like when it’s actually released. So now, what themes and ideas do you find even more powerful given the pandemic?

GEORGE: That’s a really good question. Just from what I’ve seen and what people have told me on social media or articles I’ve read or reviews of it, I do think the idea of how the world can change quickly is a new thing for a lot of us. Having been a reporter for a long time before moving out here, I was kind of aware of how tragedy can strike and a natural disaster can turn your life upside down all of a sudden and redefine what’s important immediately. And I think that’s something that has, because of the current thing, made the show perhaps resonate in a way it wouldn’t have for a lot of people, from a personal side. The show is about life going on. All of a sudden a light switch goes on and the world gets turned upside down and how you respond to that – how you respond to that emotionally, how you respond to pressure, what you value. And I think that is obviously something that’s been going on a lot the past couple months in a much bigger, obviously, real way.