Production on ‘Into the Spider-Verse 2’ Kicks Off With a Jazzy GIF & Job Postings

If you’ve been wondering why your spidey senses have been tingling the last 24 hours and you don’t know why, fear not, we’ve got the answer. On Monday, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2 lead animator Nick Kondo confirmed production had officially begun. It’s been more than six months since the sequel to the Oscar-winning Sony Pictures feature was announced with an April 2022 release date. Joaquim Dos Santos (Avatar: The Last Airbender) is set to direct the sequel and David Callaham (The Expendables) will write the script.

The release date for Into the Spider-Verse 2 may have been adjusted (to October 7, 2022, mind you), but it sure seems like everything else is on schedule. Kondo announced production on the animated sequel had begun on Monday, June 8, on Twitter. Sharing a flashy GIF of Miles Morales’ (voiced by Shameik Moore, who is set to return) Spider-Man logo, Kondo captioned the post with, “First day on the job!”

First day on the job! pic.twitter.com/qfqcCAi9wF — Nick Kondo 近藤 (@NickTyson) June 8, 2020

Phil Lord, who is serving as a producer on the sequel along with Christopher Miller, implicitly confirmed the production start by retweeting Kondo’s announcement and captioning his tweet with a “Welcome home.” The comments thread on Lord’s tweet also reveals the Into the Spider-Verse 2 producer sharing job listings for open positions at Sony after one commenter asked if there were any available roles. One scan of Sony’s jobs board reveals there are a plethora of jobs connected to Into the Spider-Verse 2, including Animator, Experienced FX Artist, and Layout Artist.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2 is set for release on October 7, 2022.