Disney+ to Release 6-Episode Series ‘Into the Unknown: Making Frozen II’

Frozen II is the biggest animated feature of all time. It raked in over $1.4 billion worldwide, but during its production, it had to sit in the shadow of the original, a sleeper movie that became a worldwide phenomenon. How do you follow that up? What does that production look like? Thankfully, we’re about to find out with Into the Unknown: Making Frozen II.

The six-episode series will follow the final year leading up to the film’s release as the creative forces behind the sequel try to wrangle the highly-anticipated movie into something that will be able to stand alongside the beloved original. I’m curious to see if this will be a warts-and-all look at production (the film being a massive hit at the box office shows that everything worked out) or if they’ll try to gloss over that for some “We all had a good time and the challenges were minor” kind of PR-friendly spin.

We’ll find out when all six episodes arrive on Disney+ on June 26th.

Here’s the official synopsis for Into the Unknown: Making Frozen II: