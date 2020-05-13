Disney+ to Release 6-Episode Series ‘Into the Unknown: Making Frozen II’

Frozen II is the biggest animated feature of all time. It raked in over $1.4 billion worldwide, but during its production, it had to sit in the shadow of the original, a sleeper movie that became a worldwide phenomenon. How do you follow that up? What does that production look like? Thankfully, we’re about to find out with Into the Unknown: Making Frozen II.
The six-episode series will follow the final year leading up to the film’s release as the creative forces behind the sequel try to wrangle the highly-anticipated movie into something that will be able to stand alongside the beloved original. I’m curious to see if this will be a warts-and-all look at production (the film being a massive hit at the box office shows that everything worked out) or if they’ll try to gloss over that for some “We all had a good time and the challenges were minor” kind of PR-friendly spin.
We’ll find out when all six episodes arrive on Disney+ on June 26th.
Here’s the official synopsis for Into the Unknown: Making Frozen II:
With the clock ticking and less than a year until the world premiere of Frozen 2, the filmmakers, artists, songwriters and cast open their doors to cameras for a six-part documentary series to reveal the hard work, heart, and collaboration it takes to create one of the most highly-anticipated films in Walt Disney Animation Studios’ near-century of moviemaking. For the first time, cameras were there to capture an eye-opening – and at times jaw-dropping – view of the challenges and the breakthroughs, the artistry, creativity and the complexity of creating the #1 animated feature of all time.
The series follows director/writer/chief creative officer Jennifer Lee, director Chris Buck, producer Peter Del Vecho, songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, actors Kristen Bell (“Anna”), Idina Menzel (“Elsa”), Josh Gad (“Olaf”), Jonathan Groff (“Kristoff”), Sterling K. Brown (“Lieutenant Mattias”), Evan Rachel Wood (“Iduna”) and the talented artists and technicians of Disney Animation as they race against time to finish the film, with both creative breakthroughs and frustrations along the way. Produced by Lincoln Square Productions and Walt Disney Animation Studios.