Disney+’s ‘Frozen 2’ Doc Series ‘Into the Unknown’ Debuts Trailer

The making of a Disney animated film is, for the most part, a long and arduous process, full of false starts, speed bumps, and creative dead-ends. Sure, the end result is almost always magical, but the journey to get there is anything but. And it’s a process that’s rarely documented, with an eye towards emotional honesty and creative transparency. But with the new Disney+ series Into the Unknown: Making Frozen 2, filmmaker Megan Harding attempts to make a really-for-real behind-the-scenes documentary, as is evidenced by the brand-new trailer.

The trailer emphasizes the importance and weight that the entire production felt making Frozen 2, the sequel to an animated feature that can rightly be called a phenomenon. As Josh Gad, the voice of snowman Olaf, says in the trailer, “The challenge is carrying on what people fell in love with in the first movie. You’ll also see appearances by Kristen Bell, songwriters Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Idina Menzel, Jonathan Groff and Sterling K. Brown. (Also, eagle-eyed viewers will spot Ron Clements, the Disney Legend and director of The Little Mermaid and Moana, giving notes.) The gang is all here, and they’re desperately trying to make the movie work.

Into the Unknown follows the creative team as they fight through the final year of production, before Frozen 2’s big debut late last year. “It’s probably the toughest time in production, when you’re a year out, it’s when all the balls are up in the air and the balls start falling,” director Chris Buck says (with sound effects added for dramatic effect).

We’ll have more from Into the Unknown later this week, and you can read our review of the new documentary series right now. All of the episodes will debut on Disney+ this Friday.