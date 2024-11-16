It's nearly Thanksgiving, and if you're looking back on America's history during this time, we have the six-part miniseries for you. Back in 2005, Steven Spielberg teamed up with TNT to produce a twelve-hour event (with commercials, mind you) that chronicled the period of expansion within the American frontier between 1825 and 1890, covering some of the most important events of the 19th century. Along for the ride were a host of notable stars, including Josh Brolin, Keri Russell, Gil Birmingham, Zahn McClarnon, Rachael Leigh Cook, Will Patton, Graham Greene, and so many more, each of whom contributed to this grand story that spans generations. If you love Westerns and you're looking for a thoughtful and exciting binge this holiday season, give Into the West a try.

'Into the West' Is an In-Depth Look at American History

Once called "the most ambitious production TNT has ever undertaken" by Michael Wright, the network's SPV of Original Programming, Into the West, lives up to that ambition in strides. With each hour-and-a-half episode, the series brings history to life through the eyes of those who lived it. Well, at least as close to those eyes as we can get. The series is narrated primarily by American pioneer Jacob Wheeler (Matthew Settle) and Lakota medicine man Loved by the Buffalo (Joseph M. Marshall III), each of whom holds a unique perspective on the settling of the West, the future of America, and the spiritual values that hold our world together. Jacob journeys west to settle it and make a name for himself, while Loved by the Buffalo seeks to preserve the Lakota tradition. These two are united when Jacob rescues and marries Loved by the Buffalo's sister, Thunder Heart Woman (Tonantzin Carmelo).

What makes Into the West so unique is the different perspectives it offers on American history. Mountain men such as Jedediah Smith (Brolin) and historical Lakota chief Conquering Bear (Greene) feature as a part of the story, but, in an almost Forrest Gump sort of way, they're only window-dressing. The Wheeler family and Loved by the Buffalo's family — including his brothers, Running Fox (McClarnon) and Dog Star (Michael Spears) — are truly the driving force of this narrative. While they're technically fictional characters, they give the audience the freedom to move throughout history as almost a spectator. As the West continues to be settled and civilization and progress expand westward, Into the West goes from focusing specifically on different Wheelers as they make their respective livings to watching the events of history unfold, including some of its darkest moments.

Events such as the Mexican-American War, the California gold rush, the Treaty of Fort Laramie, the American Civil War, and the Battle of the Little Bighorn are all featured here. Into the West does a balanced job of highlighting both triumph and tragedy with purposeful direction. The horrors done to the Native American people are on full display, as is the bravery of the men and women who ventured across the West in search of a better life and home. If you're looking for a black-and-white look at American history or an overly bleak view of our past, you won't find either. Rather, Into the West is proud of its heritage while being unafraid to revisit the mistakes of the past.

20 Years Later, 'Into the West' Deserves to Be Remembered

"The typical Western is kind of a good-guy/bad-guy thing, and that's great," explained series star Matthew Settle to IGN in 2005. "But initially when I heard about Into the West and what I love about it is it delves into both sides of our cultural past, and it puts more of a human face on the Native Americans." Because of this, Into the West took six weeks to tell this profound, nearly century-long story. The miniseries needed this time not just because of its complicated (and incredibly large) cast of characters but because we need to take in the landscape before it's gone. Things shift and change, sometimes as quickly as the wind, in the West, and it's only by taking its time that Into the West is able to convey the full Western experience, from the beginning of westward expansion until destiny is made manifest.

Generally praised by critics, the miniseries was nominated for sixteen different Primetime Emmys in 2006, winning two, one for Geoff Zanelli's dramatic score and another for the sound mixing for the third episode, "Dreams and Schemes." Critical reviews, such as The Morning Call, called Into the West "painstakingly accurate," and that's certainly the truth. The miniseries went to great lengths to present itself as historically accurate as possible, and it deserves to be revisited after all these years. As Loved by the Buffalo says at the very end, "When you tell these stories, you touch the Grandmothers and Grandfathers."

