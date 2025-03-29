While the mid-budget, adult-driven movie market seems ever-shrinking, one big-screen experience that movie lovers always long for is a good, old-fashioned romantic comedy. In the 2000s, cinemas seemed to be overflowing with them, but even the most forgotten of the bunch are exactly the kinds of films we are missing for our date nights and weekend outings at the theater. Instead, this market has been replaced with an endless onslaught of messy and poorly cobbled-together rom-coms that are often delivered straight to streaming. In 2003, George Clooney and Catherine Zeta-Jones teamed up with Joel and Ethan Coen for Intolerable Cruelty, a rom-com throwback that delivers on a high-concept, screwy premise, major star power, and a tight, entertaining script. It has since become one of the least discussed and most underappreciated of the Coen Brothers' films, and it is due for a rediscovery in the 2020s.

George Clooney and Catherine Zeta-Jones Sizzle on Screen in 'Intolerable Cruelty'

Clooney's introduction in Intolerable Cruelty is one of the greatest little examples of the power of having a genuine movie star headline your film. After a comedic teeth-whitening session, our first clear look at Clooney's character in his bustling law office hits like seeing Cary Grant or a great number of Old Hollywood movie stars work their magic. With his charming, suave persona taken down a couple notches against Zeta-Jones' steely disposition, the two have a chemistry that evokes Grant and Hepburn, or more broadly, the kind of dynamic that made these old-school romantic pairings so sensational.

Clooney portrays Miles Massey, an arrogant attorney who meets Zeta-Jones's character, Marylin Doyle, while representing her husband in divorce proceedings. The two are drawn to each other, but Miles meets his match as he discovers Marylin is in the midst of a complicated, extensive marital scheme involving subsequent spouses and narrow maneuvering around prenup agreements.

Any romantic comedy is going to live or die on the chemistry of the two leads. Clooney and Zeta-Jones have genuine star power, they're attractive and charming and can be very funny when required, but more than that, they work incredibly well together. They make a great pair on screen, working around a high-concept and funny premise and in the safe hands of the Coens' keen abilities as writers.

The Coen Brothers Injected a Classical Rom-Com With Their Zany Sense of Humor for 'Intolerable Cruelty'