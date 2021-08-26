Netflix has released the first trailer for their upcoming thriller, Intrusion, and it will make you double-check that your doors are locked before you head to bed tonight. Intrusion will be released globally on Netflix on September 22.

Things seem idyllic as Meera (Freida Pinto) and her architect husband Henry (Logan Marshall-Green) admire the beautiful, yet remote, home that he designed for them. They gaze at the pictures they've framed, kiss in their gorgeous modern kitchen — all the things that a happy couple does when they move into their brand new house. But things turn dark fast when a home intruder terrorizes them shortly after the move-in and Henry is left with no other choice but to shoot the ski-mask-clad intruder. So much for that quaint, small-town life.

The home invasion leaves Meera understandably traumatized, but the real trauma seems wrapped up in a larger mystery that begins to unravel as she starts asking questions. As the trailer says: "Never ask questions you don't want answered." Given how some scenes are framed in the trailer, audiences may be left wondering if Meera can even trust her own husband.

In addition to Pinto and Marshall-Green, the trailer also features Robert John Burke as the suspicious acting Detective Stephen Morse and Clint Obenchain as an intimidating figure who attacks Meera at the mailbox.

Intrusion is written by Christopher Sparling and directed by Adam Salky. Sparling produced alongside Kyle Benn with Creator Media Entertainment, Josh Weinstock for Sea Smoke Entertainment, Alexandra Milchan for EMJAG Productions, Matthew Myers, and Russell Hollander.

