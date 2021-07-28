The first trailer for Masaaki Yuasa's INU-OH has been released ahead of the film's world premiere at the Venice Film Festival, where it will compete in the Horizons category. The film serves as Yuasa's last film, as he announced his retirement as head of studio Science SARU last year.

The film is a musical period piece set in the 14th-century, following a cursed Noh performer and a blind biwa lute player. INU-OH is based on the life of a real Noh performer, but reimagines his life as if he was a modern rock star. What if there was a Beatlesmania 600 years ago for a Noh performer? It'd probably look a little bit like INU-OH.

Yuasa directs the film from a screenplay by Akiko Nogi, with original character designs by manga creator Taiyo Matsumoto, who previously worked with Yuasa on the fantastic and surreal Ping Pong, the Animation.

Yoshihide Otomo is composing the score, while Avu-chan of the Queen Bee rock band will play INU-OH.

Image via GKIDS

RELATED: 2021 Venice Film Festival Full Lineup Includes 'Dune,' 'Last Night in Soho,' 'The Last Duel,' and More

Yuasa is one of the most innovative animators working today, experimenting with fluidity in both motions and even in character designs in ways we don't see in modern animation. He is perhaps best known as the mind behind Netflix's DEVILMAN crybaby, which shocked audiences with its graphic sex and gore, and successfully reimagined the popular '70s character for modern audiences.

In 2020 alone he delivered three projects, all as good as they are incredibly different. GKIDS distributed his romantic fantasy film Ride Your Wave, a beautiful and also sort of musical movie about grief and letting go, while Netflix produced his bleak and absolutely bonkers disaster anime Japan Sinks: 2020, about exactly what you think it is. Then there's Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken! the definitive best animated show of 2020, and a dynamic, stunning, funny, relatable love letter to the art of animation and those who dedicate themselves to it. That he chose to make INU-OH his last project before retiring only serves to make this a highly anticipated film.

INU-OH will premiere at the Venice Film Festival this September. GKIDS will release the film theatrically in North America in both its original Japanese language and a new English dubbed version in Summer 2022. Watch the trailer below.

KEEP READING: ‘Belle’ Review: A Beautiful Update of the Tale as Old as Time for the Extremely Online Generation | Cannes 2021

Share Share Tweet Email

'King Richard' Trailer Tells the Inspiring True Story of Venus and Serena Williams' Father The film will be released in theaters and on HBO Max on November 19.

Read Next