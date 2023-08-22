The Big Picture The first season of Invasion introduced Caspar, a troubled kid with a telepathic connection to the invading aliens who may hold the key to defeating them.

Trevante, a soldier whose squadron was wiped out, becomes close to Caspar over the course of the season until they get in a confrontation with the aliens.

Aneesha, a doctor with two kids, is just trying to protect her family though gets swept up in the invasion.

Mitsuki, a Japanese engineer whose love was killed, quickly becomes the beating heart of the series.

The second season of the Apple TV+ science fiction series Invasion is set to drop on August 23 — so, to get you ready, we're taking a look back at some of the key characters and storylines with where they left off at the end of Season 1. The terrifying story of an alien invasion and their subsequent efforts to take over Earth takes place on three separate continents with three unique groups of characters that all have different experiences with the hostile extraterrestrials. In London, a kid named Caspar Morrow (Billy Barrett) is an epileptic young schoolboy who has a mysterious connection with the hive mind of the invaders. His friend Jamila Huston (India Brown) and American Army Ranger protector Trevante Cole (Shamier Anderson) end up fighting alongside him in the city. Meanwhile, in the United States, Aneesha Malik (Golshifteh Farahani) is doing her best to guide her young son Luke (Azhy Robertson) and daughter Sarah (Tara Moayedi) through the horrific ordeal. And finally, in Japan, space engineer Mitsuki Yamato (Shioli Kutsua) has a harrowing personal journey that reaches a melancholic conclusion at the end of Season 1.

Caspar Has a Strange Connection to the Aliens in 'Invasion' Season 1

At the outset of the first season, we are introduced to Caspar as a troubled kid who comes from a broken home. His strange penchant for sketching dark and macabre images leads to him being bullied by his schoolmates. But his drawings are more than just a disturbing outlet as we get further into the season. It turns out that Caspar's pictures are messages and/or harbingers of the awful things that have happened to other people around the world. He has a strange telepathic connection with the hive mind of the invading aliens and could very well be the key to defeating them.

His classmate Jamila sees that he has special abilities and she and displaced American soldier Trevante take Caspar to a London hospital to see if they can make more sense of his visions. While there, the aliens hone in on Caspar as his thoughts seem to be like a beacon to them that needs to be destroyed. Despite their best efforts, Caspar gets sicker and sicker and is pronounced clinically dead in the final episode, but he still has some kind of sentient consciousness despite his body being deceased, and he starts to put together clues in a strange new realm that is some form of afterlife or comatose awareness that will be a factor in Season 2 for sure. While Jamila and Trevante both mourn the loss of their friend, his mind is still functioning.

Trevante Is Trying to Make His Way Home in 'Invasion' Season 1

Trevante has a very circuitous and emotional journey through the first season of Invasion that sees him on three separate continents and with a broken marriage at home that troubles him throughout. After seeing his Army Ranger squadron wiped out by the invaders, he is alone and makes his way to London where he becomes Caspar's bodyguard. He quickly becomes close to the kid and understands that his visions are important. When he dies, Trevante is despondent. By the final episode, there is a period where the human race foolishly believes that they have defeated the hostile aliens as the creatures that have reached Earth have become dormant and susceptible to being killed.

During this time, after Caspar has been pronounced dead, Trevante makes his way back to the U.S. to try and make amends with his wife, Learah (Tamara Lawrence) who is in the process of leaving him. But when Trevante promises her that he will quit the service and get a safe job that will keep him home more often, his wife decides to give him one more chance. The final scene with Trevante sees him standing on the beach embracing Learah, only to discover an ominous and massive ship that has appeared in the sky. Whatever he has promised his wife is likely off the table, as he has a connection with Caspar that will be crucial in Season 2.

Aneesha's Is a Displaced Doctor and Mother in 'Invasion' Season 1

Aneesha had a perfect suburban life with a husband and two kids before her world is turned upside down by both infidelity and the invasion. She is a medical doctor who also has two kids named Luke and Sarah. As the invasion unfolds, they are displaced and go from one refugee camp to the next before ending up on the run from a doomsday militia group that kills her husband and chases her and the kids through the upstate New York woods for the better part of the last two episodes. Her son Luke, like Caspar, seems to have a connection with the alien beings, but the extent of it has not been fleshed out in the first 10 episodes. That will be another storyline for Season 2. But Aneesha may also be called upon to use her medical skills in one of the many fights that will be popping up during the war that is coming.

The most heartbreaking of the three main character arcs is that of Mitsuki, a Japanese engineer with the country's equivalent of N.A.S.A. who falls in love only to see her relationship with the astronaut Hinata (Rinko Kikuchi) cut short by the emotionless aliens. She has a brilliant mind and the loss of her love leaves an enormous void in her heart. However, over the course of the season and specifically in the last episode, it becomes a personal and emotional fulcrum from which she will propel herself forward and into the war on the creatures that killed her life partner. Her story may be the most important heading into the new season as it is undoubtedly the most emotionally invested story that we are given. With aliens on the world's doorstep once more, time will only tell how the new season shapes up.

Season 2 of Invasion premieres August 23 on Apple TV+.