Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for the Season 2 premiere of Invasion.

We've rejoined several separate characters and storylines in the first episode of Invasion Season 2 on Apple TV+, catching up with Aneesha (Golshifteh Farahani) and her kids Luke (Azhy Robertson) and Sarah (Tara Moayedi) in British Columbia while they're still on the run from both alien invaders and the vigilant human militia group called "The Movement." We also find Mitsuki (Shioli Kutsuna) in Osaka, Japan, who has taken up arms (and Molotov cocktails) against the aliens, as it appears that fire is the best weapon available to humans in battle. But it is later on in the premiere episode, titled "Something's Changed," that she meets a well-connected Elon Musk-type tech innovator/investor named Nikhil Kapoor (Shane Zaza) who brings her on as a part of his war-ravaged, rag-tag think tank group of scientists who are researching the best and most viable way to go to war with the aliens and turn the tide of a war that the humans are losing — and even though we only see Caspar (Billy Barratt) in the final shot of the episode, it is a very meaningful conclusion that suggests a mysterious connection with Mitsuki, who is halfway around the world.

What is Mitsuki Doing With Nikhil in 'Invasion'?

Image via Apple TV+

At the end of Season 1, Mitsuki, who is the beating heart of the science fiction show, is coming to terms with the death of her girlfriend Hinata (Rinko Kikuchi). She is meandering without much purpose and grieving the loss after it appears that Hinata may have survived. It is good to see her engaged in the battle once again, and, in the Season 2 premiere, the series wastes little time getting the cerebral space engineer back into the fold as she is grabbed on the street by two strange men and taken in a helicopter to meet Nikhil, who has set up shop very close to the alien ship that Mitsuki helped to shoot out of the sky in the Amazon forest at the end of the first season. He and his team are using the technology that they find aboard the ship to figure out the best way to both communicate and wage war with the invading species. Mitsuki is clearly still mourning Hinata, but she has gotten that bold fearlessness back when presented with the opportunity to actually enter the same chamber with the strange alien entity (which is presumably a thinking organism or a brain) that directs the actions of the spider-like, tentacled aliens that are trying to terraform Earth.

Mitsuki's Alien Encounter in the 'Invasion' Season 2 Premiere Is a Big Moment

Image via Apple TV+

After the resident cognitive scientist, Dr. Maya Castillo (Naian Gonzalez Norvind) puts Mitsuki through a battery of tests, she takes her on a tour of the ship and escorts her to a large chamber that houses an enigmatic entity that no one has been able to get close to without being psychologically harmed in some way. Of course, the intrepid and brave Mitsuki is eager to take her chances with approaching the alien onboard the ship, despite knowing that all that has gone before her has been struck down. As she slowly makes her way into the chamber that houses the being, "Space Oddity" by David Bowie emanates from the being, and it's a very cool moment that sort of brings together elements from the first season.

True to what we know about the brilliant young scientist, she is cool as a cucumber as she gets closer to the amoeba-like translucent entity. She remains calm and reaches out to touch the being that contains a wondrous kaleidoscope-like electrical charge and moves like suspended water (If you've seen the film The Abyss, it's a very similar form to that water creature) Just as she's about to make physical contact with the being, it recoils and Mitsuki lowers her hand. Meanwhile, thousands of miles away, we get our first glimpse of Caspar, who is being closely monitored in a triage hospital bed in France.

What is Mitsuki's Connection With Caspar?

Image via Apple TV+

We only see Caspar for a few brief moments, but those moments are laced with new possibilities. Although he appears to be unconscious, his brain is still functional and when Mitsuki comes close to touching the alien intelligent form there is a noticeable change in the pattern of his brainwaves and his neurological activity speeds up. The EEG monitor starts to beep more rapidly. It can be taken several ways, but it heavily suggests that there will be a connection between the two in upcoming episodes that will be key in mounting an attack against the invaders. At the time of writing this article, we can only speculate as to what that connection will be. Will the two key characters who make up the beating heart of the show form some sort of otherworldly, unspoken alliance?

It appears that perhaps Mitsuki could conceivably be guided by Caspar, who seems to be the only human on earth with the ability to telepathically communicate or connect with the alien species. She will be the hands, and he will possibly feed her information on what the hive mind is thinking and preparing. It would provide a huge advantage for the humans if they were able to know what the invaders were planning before they actually executed their plan. It should also be noted that back in British Columbia, Luke hears a humming as well that correlates to the actions of Mitsuki and Caspar, and the alien piece starts to mysteriously pulsate in Aneesh's hands. Maybe Caspar will bring everyone together?

Bringing Mitsuki and Caspar Together Is a Good Idea for 'Invasion' Season 2

Image via Apple TV+

In the first season, there was a feeling of disconnect between the characters that were being explored. They were all on separate continents and their storylines ran somewhat parallel to each other. Bringing together the two most emotionally invested characters could introduce a welcome new angle for the series. If showrunners Simon Kinberg (X-Men, The Martian) and David Weil (Hunters) can manage to believably marry the paths of Caspar and Mitsuki, it would definitely bring a more cohesive feel to the show that may have been lacking in the first season. Invasion's Season 2 premiere was enthralling, and the hope is that the rest of the season can maintain that same momentum and improve on what was still a decent first season. We also can't wait to check in on ex-Army Ranger Trevante (Shamier Anderson) who is back in the States trying to fix his broken marriage amid the invasion. Given that he and Caspar already joined forces in the last several episodes of Season 1, it would be wonderful to get to see them team up again.

New episodes of Invasion Season 2 premiere every Wednesday on Apple TV+.