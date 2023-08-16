The Big Picture Invasion's second season brings back familiar faces while introducing new characters, expanding the storyline and offering opportunities for personal development and relationships.

Co-creator Simon Kinberg aims to explore the origins of the alien characters, adding depth and dimension to their motivations and creating more suspense and mystery.

The upcoming season promises emotional storytelling and complex psychological challenges for the characters as they face an all-out war against the invading alien forces.

We're just over a week away from the return of Apple TV+'s sci-fi drama, Invasion, and the streaming giant has partnered up with Collider to bring you this exclusive sneak peek of the series' second season premiere, which will air on August 23. The second season picks up just months after the dramatic conclusion of Season 1, which sees the invading alien forces escalating their attacks against humanity and our planet in an all-out war. The clip shows Shioli Kutsuna's Mitsuki coming face to face with one of the aliens, which has been contained, and we get a tense cliffhanger just as the two are about to touch.

The second season of Invasion is eagerly anticipated, featuring a mix of both new and familiar faces in its cast. While the show introduces several newcomers, it also brings back some well-known characters. Among the returning cast members are Golshifteh Farahani as Aneesha, Shamier Anderson—reprising his role after a breakout performance in John Wick: Chapter 4—as Trevante, Kutsuna as Mitsuki, and Billy Barratt as Caspar, even though his character's survival was uncertain.

The resilient Malik family's children, Luke (Azhy Robertson) and Sarah (Tara Moayedi), who were last seen surviving alone in the secluded woods, will also be back. The cast also includes India Brown and Paddy Holland, along with exciting new additions like Enver Gjokaj, Nedra Marie Taylor, and Naian González Norvind.

What Can We Expect from Season 2?

Image via Apple TV+

During a discussion with Collider, one of the creators of the series, Simon Kinberg, discussed his vision for the upcoming season. He aims to bring a more diverse range of characters into the storyline. This expansion of characters is intended to offer chances for personal development, recovery, and genuine obstacles. These additions will enable the characters to go through changes, face emotional challenges, encounter reunions, establish new relationships, and cope with the sorrow of past loves. Kinberg is also keen to reveal more about the origins of the alien characters, in order to flesh out the enemies into more of a three-dimensional force.

"...there's a lot I want to explore with the aliens in subsequent seasons. I mean, there's not a ton of alien information. There's a lot of mystery and suspense, I suppose, in Season 1. And I think in subsequent seasons, you want to pay off that mystery, build more mystery, but start to really get a sense of the aliens as characters? What do they want? What are they doing here? How do we actually stop them? And that is fodder for some really interesting storytelling, again, filtered through the lens of really emotional characters, dealing with complex psychological stuff."

Invasion will debut on August 23rd with the first episode of its ten-episode second season, followed by one new episode weekly, every Wednesday through October 25, 2023, on Apple TV+. Check out the exclusive preview clip from the Season 2 premiere down below.