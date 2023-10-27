Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for the Season 2 finale of Invasion.

Season 2 of the AppleTV+ science fiction thriller Invasion wrapped up its 10-episode run on Wednesday, October 25. In the penultimate episode entitled, "Breakthrough" showrunners David Weil and Simon Kinberg finally give the audience an opportunity to see the four characters pair off as Mitsuki (Shioli Kutsuna) and Caspar (Billy Barratt) run into each other within the hive mind of the alien brain that is aboard the downed alien ship in the Brazilian Forest. Also, Aneesha (Golshifteh Faharani) teams up with the jailed Navy SEAL Trevante (Shamier Anderson) at the mysterious military base in a small town in Oklahoma. The facility appears to be housing some of the answers that Trevante has concerning Caspar's sketches while Aneesha is trying to rescue her daughter Sarah (Tara Moayedi) after the army captured her during a skirmish with the alien invaders. The finale of the action-packed second season that clicked along at a noticeably swifter pace than the first is entitled, "Old Friends, New Frontiers" and has left us with more questions than answers, but let's explain exactly what went down between our four protagonists and the evolving alien species in the season finale.

How Far Have Our Heroes Come So Far in 'Invasion'?

Over the course of the first 9 episodes, the four main characters have been operating alone except for the time that Trevante and Caspar spent together at the end of Season 1 in London where it was believed that Caspar was dead. Now, a very much alive Caspar has found an ally in the brilliant engineer Mitsuki, who has been working on finding the weaknesses of the alien invaders so that the humans can mount an attack. In one of the opening scenes of the finale, Caspar is reunited with Trevante who is working his way through the top-secret military base with a brave local named Rose (Nedra Marie Taylor) trying to find answers to what is being hidden. Trevante is astonished to see Caspar as he believed his friend to have died many months ago in London in the finale of the first season. After Caspar vouches for the Navy SEAL, Trevante makes the case to the International Madam President Learah (Tamara Lawrence) that he is the best option to take on the alien forces, but she denies him based on the fact that she thinks he is too reckless to be trusted with the future of human civilization.

Aneesha Fights To Get Sarah Back and Luke Guides Them to the Portal

After being captured, Aneesha tries to explain the practical uses of the alien shard to the general of the military installation. She feels that giving all the information she can about the piece will help her negotiate to get Sarah back unharmed. Finally, she is reunited with her daughter. The most important person in the finale is Aneesha's son Luke (Azhy Robertson) who has a telepathic ability to neutralize the attacking aliens and keep them at bay while they formulate a plan. He can also see what the hive mind sees and alerts the army forces that they are headed for the town. Luke leads the group of armed soldiers into town and is able to locate something in the distant sky. He looks up and says, "They're here." and a full-on battle is unleashed between the aliens and humans. Trevante is front and center lobbing grenades and barking out orders to the civilians. When the aliens appear to succumb to an unseen force and die, a soldier asks Luke if he was the one that killed the invaders to which he responds, "They did." and looks skyward. The next shot is of Caspar, Jemila (India Brown), Monty (Paddy Holland), and the other kids meditating and holding hands as they sit in a circle. They are delivering the telepathic daggers that are killing the aliens.

Mitsuki and Caspar Make Another Bold Trip Inside the Hive Mind of the Alien

Every time Mitsuki and Caspar journey into the consciousness of the aliens and their hive mind, they are risking their physical and psychological well-being. In the finale, they are both preparing to make another dangerous trip inside. Madam President gives Dr. Maya Castillo (Naian Gonazalez) the order to send Mitsuki through the portal and attack the hive mind from within. It becomes clear at this point that the only way the humans can defeat the invaders is from the inside out as Jamila (India Brown) tries to calm Caspar before he makes the daring leap back into the hive mind. It's going to take both of them waging war with the aliens to win. Mitsuki convinces Maya to untether her from the reality of this world and everything we can explain, so she can go in with a pure mind. She is ready to die if necessary. But it is a bit frustrating not knowing what plan, if any, the humans are preparing or if they are just haphazardly flying by the seat of their pants.

The Ending of 'Invasion' Explained

A portal door has appeared on the main strip of the Oklahoma town, and it is being kept open by Mitsuki and Caspar with their telepathic connection to the alien consciousness. It throws anyone who tries to approach it or harm it away like rag dolls. It will only allow Trevante to enter. Meanwhile, Maya urges the President to do whatever she has planned and to do it quickly. Trevante says farewell to Rose, puts on a complete hazmat uniform and helmet, and ventures into the unknown risking his life. The final scenes take place within the alien hive mind as Trevante slowly makes his way through the glowing kaleidoscopic forum of waving beams of lights and shadows. He uses the shard to feel out the aliens' intentions and is surprised to see Caspar standing behind him. The two friends get ready to wage war with the alien brain. Back on Earth, after being psychologically overwhelmed, the final shot of Mitsuki that we see of arguably the best and most interesting character is of her unconscious face down on the floor. Is Mitsuki dead? It's another big unanswered question in an open-ended cliffhanger finale that isn't done yet. There is a marvelous twist in the final scene.

The Twist Final Scene of 'Invasion' Season 2 Explained

In an unexpected twist, after Caspar meets Travante inside the alien hive mind, he tells Trevante, "Follow me". But when he turns, a tight shot on Caspar’s face reveals his eyes as they briefly turn completely white, and they make an otherworldly and alien squishing sound. Is this actually the same kid who we thought we knew or is it a manifestation being produced by the hive mind in order to gain the trust of their enemy in the form of Trevante who also happens to be in possession of the alien shard that Luke has been effectively using to beat the aliens in battle throughout the season? Has he really been an alien agent the whole time in Season 2 like Monty has been saying? The final shot is a wide panoramic view of the expansive hive mind that dwarfs Trevante as he takes the first steps toward what may be a trap. Season 3 is sure to open up with some more startling revelations that have been executed in the finale.

