Apple TV+ unveiled today some first-look images and a highly anticipated release date for its sci-fi series Invasion, which has been on hiatus for almost two years. The ambitious story centers around a group of characters from different parts of the world who experience an alien invasion in their own personal way. The new season will kick off on August 23, just a couple of months from now.

The first-look images reveal that, as expected, Earth is quickly becoming a wasteland while humans try to figure out what to do about a race that’s clearly superior when it comes to technology. Now, however, the alien attacks will escalate to an all-out war, which certainly is bound to make humans’ lives a lot more difficult.

The images also remind us that, even though Invasion is huge in scale and takes place across the world, it still centers around the relationships that are formed before and during a time of crisis. That’s why we’ll continue following families and groups as they brave the wilderness that Earth became in order to stay alive – even when bizarre, shapeless, and threatening beings drop on top of their cars.

Invasion Creator Teases a "Bigger" Season 2

In an official statement, series co-creator and executive producer Simon Kinberg shared his excitement for Season 2 of Invasion and teased a larger scale for the new batch of episodes:

“I couldn’t be more excited about the return of ‘Invasion’ on Apple TV+. It’s a bigger, more intense season that drops our viewers into a wide-scale, global battle from the start. At its core, the show is about the power of the human spirit and the emotional connections that hold us together especially when facing incredible obstacles.”

It’s hard to imagine a series that was already huge in scale from the start getting even bigger, but we’ll have to wait a couple of months to fully understand what he means. Kinberg is one of the minds behind X-Men and Deadpool movies, as well as the acclaimed sci-fi The Martian. He co-created Invasion with David Weil (Citadel).

The cast of Invasion features Golshifteh Farahani (Extraction 2), Shioli Kutsuna (Deadpool 2), Shamier Anderson (John Wick: Chapter 4), India Brown (Hetty Feather), Billy Barratt (Crater), Azhy Robertson (A Marriage Story), Paddy Holland (Lockwood & Co.) and Tara Moayedi. New cast members include Enver Gjokaj (Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), Nedra Marie Taylor (Orange is the New Black), and Naian González Norvind (Amsterdam).

Apple TV+ premieres Season 2 of Invasion on August 23 with one episode, and the subsequent nine episodes will roll out weekly through October 25. Check out the official synopsis here: