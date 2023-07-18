The Apple TV+ series Invasion, which first premiered in 2021, centers around the gripping concept of an alien invasion. A tried and tested trope for sure, but what sets the series apart is its approach to presenting the said event. The story unfolds through the perspectives of different people on different continents across the world, showcasing the wide-ranging impact of the invasion. With Invasion, Apple TV+ struck gold thanks to the show's combination of heart-pounding action and deeply personal human narratives in the first season, and the success was undeniable. The streaming giant wasted no time in granting co-creators Simon Kinberg and David Weil another opportunity to expand their extraordinary universe, and the renewal announcement for Season 2 was made even before the first season's finale was released.

The allure of Invasion lies in its masterful balance of intimacy and grandeur, although not all critics and viewers were immediately convinced. Some found the pacing of the alien invasion story to be too drawn out. However, others enjoyed the way the show tapped into the essence of the well-known alien invasion narrative but with a fresh twist, exploring the direct impact of such a cataclysmic event on the lives of individuals. For many viewers, the slow burn was precisely the point, as it allowed for a deeper exploration of the human experience amidst unprecedented circumstances. Now, with the second season all ready to hit our screens, fans of the series can rejoice as Apple TV+ gears up to deliver even more captivating episodes of Invasion, and as we eagerly await its arrival, here's an overview of everything we know so far about the upcoming season.

When and Where Can You Watch Invasion Season 2?

The premiere of Invasion Season 2 will grace our screens on Wednesday, August 23, 2023, available exclusively on Apple TV+. From that moment forward, fans will be treated to a weekly dose of suspense and intrigue, with new episodes arriving every Wednesday until the finale on October 25, 2023. Invasion will be available for streaming exclusively on Apple TV+. The service is home not only to Invasion but also to a plethora of other captivating and thrilling sci-fi shows and offers a seven-day trial period before charges are applied.

Coincidentally, August 23 is set to be a bustling day for sci-fi enthusiasts. Notably, this is the very day when the highly anticipated Star Wars spinoff Ahsoka also makes its debut on Disney+. The convergence of these two prominent releases is sure to ignite a wave of anticipation and delight among fans, offering a double dose of captivating sci-fi storytelling.

Is There a Trailer for Invasion Season 2?

Regrettably, a full trailer for the series has yet to be released. However, considering that filming for the show concluded in October 2022 and the release date is swiftly approaching, it is reasonable to anticipate the release of a trailer shortly. To keep fans entertained, Apple TV+ unveiled some first-look images that you can see above.

Who's In the Cast of Invasion Season 2?

Invasion boasts a cast primarily comprised of fresh talents, but many familiar faces will be returning for the highly anticipated Season 2. Viewers can anticipate the return of Aneesha, played by Golshifteh Farahani; Trevante portrayed by Shamier Anderson; Mitsuki, brought to life by Shioli Kutsuna; and Caspar, skillfully portrayed by Billy Barratt, despite the character's presumed demise. The resilient children of the Malik family — Luke, portrayed by Azhy Robertson, and Sarah, played by Tara Moayedi — will also make their return, having been last seen surviving in the secluded woods, far away from other individuals. Other cast members include India Brown and Paddy Holland along with notable new additions including Enver Gjokaj, Nedra Marie Taylor, and Naian González Norvind.

Who Is Making Invasion Season 2?

Invasion is being produced by Kinberg Genre and Boat Rocker Media and the series is created by the talented duo of Simon Kinberg (The Martian) and David Weil (Citadel). They also serve as executive producers alongside Jakob Verbruggen, Audrey Chon, Amy Kaufman, Andrew Baldwin, and Elisa Ellis. Simon Kinberg expressed his excitement for Season 2 in an official statement saying:

"I couldn't be more excited about the return of Invasion on Apple TV. It's a bigger, more intense season that drops our viewers into a wide-scale, global battle from the start. At its core, the show is about the power of the human spirit and the emotional connections that hold us together especially when facing incredible obstacles."

What's the Plot of Invasion Season 2 About?

Season 1 of Invasion unravels the narrative through the eyes of a diverse group of individuals hailing from different corners of the globe, as they grapple with the sudden emergence of an extraterrestrial presence that poses a grave threat to life on Earth. In the climactic Season 1 finale, the characters find themselves confronted with harrowing life-or-death circumstances as they struggle to navigate the aftermath of a devastating attack. Yet, as the first season reached its conclusion, more mysteries arose, leaving us with a multitude of unanswered questions. In an interview with Collider, series co-creator Simon Kinberg shared his plans for the upcoming season, which involve introducing a broader array of characters into the narrative. The expansion of the character roster will hopefully provide opportunities for growth, healing, and real challenges, allowing the characters to undergo transformations, experience heartbreaks, reunions, new connections, and the pain of lost love.

