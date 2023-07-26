The Big Picture Humans fight back against escalating alien invasion in Season 2 of Apple TV+'s hit sci-fi series Invasion.

Survivors must figure out what's next as they face increasingly aggressive aliens. The stakes are higher in Season 2.

Kutsuna's powerful monologue sets the tone as humans prepare to reclaim their planet. Get ready for thrilling human versus alien battles.

The aliens aren’t done yet, but neither are the humans. Today, Apple TV+ released a trailer for the upcoming Season 2 of its hit sci-fi series Invasion. The new trailer shows that humans are ready to fight and take back their planet.

The first season of Invasion followed a wide array of people across the globe as an alien invasion begins and devastates the world. The second season is set to pick up a few months after the climatic finale as the survivors must figure out what’s next. The aliens are escalating their tactics in the invasion, and so the humans must do the same to survive. The second season will see the return of stars Golshifteh Farahani, Shioli Kutsuna, Shamier Anderson, India Brown, Billy Barratt, Azhy Robertson, Paddy Holland, and Tara Moayedi. Season 2 will also introduce Enver Gjokaj, Nedra Marie Taylor, and Naian González Norvind to the cast.

The trailer begins with Kutsuna giving a monologue about all that humanity has lost and had to go through since the invasion. From there, the trailer takes a more tone as the humans start to stand back up and prepare to fight their invaders. What follows is a montage of exciting human versus alien action shots and the only way to find out what happens next is to sit down and watch the show.

Who Is Behind Invasion?

Invasion comes from creators Simon Kinberg and David Weil. Kinberg is best known for his work on the X-Men film franchise with films like X-Men: Days of Future Past and Deadpool as well as other critically acclaimed films like The Martian. Meanwhile, Weil is best known for his work on other hit series like Hunters and Citadel. Kinberg and Weil are joined as executive producers by Audrey Chon, David Witz, Alik Sakharov, Andrew Baldwin, and Katie O'Connell Marsh.

Season 2 of Invasion will premiere the first episode, of the ten-episode season, on Apple TV+ on August 23, 2023. Stay tuned to Collider for any future updates of the upcoming season. Check out the trailer below: