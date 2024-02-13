The Big Picture Apple TV+'s sci-fi show Invasion renewed for season 3, starting production this month.

Creator Simon Kinberg plans to build on the scale and stakes of the show while focusing on the characters.

Kinberg aims to explore the aliens' motives, secrets, and ways to stop them in subsequent seasons.

Apple TV+'s sci-fi show Invasion has been renewed for a third season, which is set to go into production later this month. The series follows an alien invasion from the perspective of numerous individuals around the world, and stars Golshifteh Farahani, Shioli Kutsuna, Shamier Anderson, India Brown, Billy Barratt, Azhy Robertson, Paddy Holland, and Tara Moayedi. Season two also starred newly added series regulars Enver Gjokaj, Nedra Marie Taylor, and Naian González Norvind.

“I’m so proud of what we’ve been able to do with our first two seasons of the show with our partners at Apple TV+ and our cast and crew,” said creator and executive producer Simon Kinberg in a statement. “This new season will continue to build on the scale, stakes, and propulsion of the Invasion, while keeping our characters front and center, bringing them together in ways that will hopefully surprise and most importantly move our audience, who have been so incredibly supportive and inspiring since day one.”

Where Did We Leave Season 2 of 'Invasion'?

In a review of Season 2, Collider's Chase Hutchison admired the ambition of the season, and praised it for finally making good on some of its more out-there ideas, noting "In many regards, Invasion is increasingly interested in exploring ideas similar in nature to the achievement of a film that is Arrival, especially in terms of seeking truth amidst the potential annihilation of everything we hold dear, but without the same focus in order to be as successful just yet. Still, that potential is there—the series finally isn't just spinning its wheels and is starting to get somewhere."

Prior to the release of the second season, series creator Kinberg disclosed to Collider the vision he had in mind for the pathway ahead for the series, including bringing in a more diverse array of characters, in order to offer chances for personal development, recovery, and genuine obstacles.

"[T]here's a lot I want to explore with the aliens in subsequent seasons. I mean, there's not a ton of alien information. There's a lot of mystery and suspense, I suppose, in Season 1. And I think in subsequent seasons, you want to pay off that mystery, build more mystery, but start to really get a sense of the aliens as characters? What do they want? What are they doing here? How do we actually stop them? And that is fodder for some really interesting storytelling, again, filtered through the lens of really emotional characters, dealing with complex psychological stuff."

All episodes of Invasion are now available to stream on Apple TV+ in the U.S. Check out the trailer for the second season above.

Invasion Release Date October 22, 2021 Cast Golshifteh Farahani , Shamier Anderson , Billy Barratt , Shioli Kutsuna Main Genre Sci-Fi

Watch on Apple TV+