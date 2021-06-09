Yesterday, Apple released a summer preview highlighting many of its upcoming shows, and today, the streamer has given us our first look at its upcoming sci-fi series Invasion, which will premiere on Oct 22.

The drama series hails from Oscar-nominated producer Simon Kinberg (The Martian) and Hunters creator David Weil, and follows an alien invasion from different perspectives around the world.

Sam Neill (Jurassic Park) and Shamier Anderson (Stowaway) star alongside Golshifteh Farahani (Extraction), Firas Nassar (Fauda) and Shioli Kutsuna (Deadpool 2), and the character-driven series was directed by Emmy nominee Jakob Verbruggen, whose TV credits include The Alienist and The Fall.

Kinberg and Weil co-wrote the series with Andrew Baldwin (The Outsider) and the three of them also serve as executive produce alongside Audrey Chon (The Twilight Zone), Amy Kaufman (When They See Us), Elisa Ellis and Verbruggen, as well as Katie O'Connell Marsh (Narcos) of Boat Rocker Studios, which produces the show.

Invasion is a 10-episode series and Apple will release the first three episodes on Oct. 22 before releasing the remaining episodes on a weekly basis each Friday after that. Watch the trailer below and let me know if you come away as pleasantly surprised as I was. Anderson is a rising star in this industry and I'm excited to see him alongside Neill, who's always a welcome presence on my screen.

