One of the best aspects of TV series reaching blockbuster level is that now we have the opportunity to tell and watch stories that would otherwise be impossible to be made. Not many years ago, a production with Apple TV+’s Invasion magnitude on TV would be unthinkable, or at least very difficult to get greenlit. First announced back in 2019, Invasion got a first teaser trailer during this year’s Apple Summer Preview in June. Now, the full trailer provides a deeper insight into how the world has reacted to the invasion, and how it affected our infrastructure to the point of almost sending humanity into a post-apocalyptic scenario.

We still only get a brief look at the aliens, though, so we’ll probably have to wait until late October to know exactly what they look like. The new sci-fi show chronicles an alien invasion on Earth seen through the eyes of multiple people across the planet – and outside it too.

Invasion was filmed on location in New York, United Kingdom, Japan, and Morocco, and production had to be halted due to COVID-19. Production resumed in August 2020, with the show being one of the first to return to shooting in the wake of the pandemic.

RELATED: 'Finch' Trailer Reveals a Classic and Emotional Story of a Hanks, His Robot, and His Dog

Invasion is created by Academy Award- and Emmy-nominated Simon Kinberg, who has also created Star Wars: Rebels and developed the remake of The Twilight Zone for Paramount+. He’s also known for writing the script of X-Men: Days of Future Past and Dark Phoenix. Kinberg co-created Invasion alongside fellow executive producer David Weil (Hunters). The series is directed by Emmy Award-nominee Jakob Verbruggen (The Alienist), who also serves as executive producer. Audrey Chon, Amy Kaufman, and Elisa Ellis executive produce alongside Andrew Baldwin, who also writes. Katie O’Connell Marsh serves as executive producer for Boat Rocker Studios.

The series stars Shamier Anderson, Golshifteh Farahani, Sam Neill, Firas Nassar, and Shioli Kutsuna. Apple TV+ will debut the first three episodes globally on October 22, and then new episodes will drop weekly every Friday for the following seven weeks. You can watch the new trailer below:

KEEP READING: 'Foundation' Featurette Reveals the Gargantuan Task of Bringing Asimov's Influential Novel to the Screen in Apple TV's Adaptation

Share Share Tweet Email

First Disney+ Day to Celebrate the Streamer's Second Anniversary With Exclusive Content If you aren't already subscribed, you might want to be now.

Read Next