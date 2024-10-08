Tubi has quietly built up a catalog of buzzy original content in addition to its catalog of ad-supported movies and television, and one of the highlights introduced this year was the survival horror flick Invasive. Directed by Jem Garrard, the film takes a tense look at a woman's desperate attempts to survive while secretly living in the luxurious home of a billionaire where dark secrets lie around every corner. After its success on the platform, Collider can now exclusively announce, in partnership with Tubi and WORTHI, that a sequel, titled Invasive 2: The Getaway, is currently in the works. An exact release date isn't known, but it's slated to arrive on the free platform sometime in 2025.

Khosi Ngema reprises her leading role as Kay in The Getaway, which takes place in the aftermath of the first film, as the survivor joins her father for a retreat to a secluded island. Seemingly putting the events of the lavish mansion behind them, they dedicate the trip to some much-needed father-daughter bonding. However, their fun soon turns into yet another fight for survival. The new premise offers an entirely new locale for the horror to take place with escape not an option for Kay or her father.

Also known for her role in Blood & Water at Netflix, Ngema isn't the only returning presence for the island-bound sequel. Alex McGregor will be back as Jessica and Francis Chouler will once again play Kay's tormentor Pierce. The dynamic between Ngema and Chouler was a big part of why the original Invasive stood out, so having both back bodes well for the sequel, no matter how Chouler reprises his role. Joining them are three newcomers, including Safe House alum Pope Jerrod as Brian, Craig Urbani as Pierce, and Deoudone van der Merwe as Alex. On the creative side, Lance Samuels and Samantha Levina join Garrard as executive producers, while Adam Friedlander, Darren Cameron, and Teboga Maila serve as producers.

What Other Originals Does Tubi Have to Offer?

Close

Since around 2021, Tubi has been pumping out dozens of new films for viewers, especially in the horror space. That includes some higher-profile titles like the Terror Train remake and its sequel, Terror Train 2 as well as Festival of the Living Dead, the spiritual sequel to George A. Romero's legendary zombie film Night of the Living Dead. 2024 has been an especially big year for the ad-supported streaming platform, with the special continuation to Syfy's supernatural western Wynona Earp titled Wynona Earp: Vengeance premiering on the platform and the critically acclaimed Peter Dinklage dark western, The Thicket, also finding success. A sequel to Invasive will be right at home on Tubi among not only the many originals but a slate of horror favorites including It Follows and Terrifier.

Invasive 2: The Getaway will premiere on Tubi in 2025. Stay tuned here at Collider for more updates on what's coming to the free streaming platform.

Invasive A young woman secretly residing in a billionaire's lavish mansion stumbles upon dark secrets, sparking a desperate fight for survival. Release Date May 10, 2024 Director Jem Garrard Cast Khosi Ngema , Francis Chouler , Matthew Vey , Alex McGregor , Grant Ross Runtime 97 Minutes Main Genre Horror

Watch on Tubi