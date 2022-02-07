Catch up to speed on the players of this stranger than fiction tale.

If there is one true-crime case that needed its time in the spotlight, it was that of the fake heiress Anna Delvey. Thankfully, Netflix and Shonda Rhimes are bringing her story to the small screen with Inventing Anna. Based on the New York Magazine article “How Anna Delvey Tricked New York's Party People,” Inventing Anna tells the stories of the scammer’s exploits throughout New York City and how they affect the lives of those around her.

So, just who are these people that fall into Anna’s orbit? Here’s the many faces you’ll see in Netflix’s upcoming miniseries.

Julia Garner as Anna

Image via Netflix

Based On: Anna Sorokin, aka Anna Delvey

Anna is a bit of an enigma. Nobody really knows who she is or where she’s from, but she’s got ambition that many influential New Yorkers are drawn to. However, not everything is as it seems with her, but whether she’s truly evil or if she just wants to make it in the world is a mystery that might never get solved.

The titular Anna is none other than Anna Sorokin, otherwise known as Anna Delvey. The "wannabe socialite" was found guilty of grand larceny, second-degree larceny, and theft of services in 2019 for a string of frauds she committed to create an illusion of wealth. Although she was officially released in 2021, she is currently in a county jail awaiting deportation to Germany.

Julia Garner, who is best known for her Emmy-winning work on Ozark, is playing Sorokin in this miniseries.

Anna Chlumsky as Vivian

Image via HBO

Based On: Jessica Pressler

Vivian is a journalist looking for a major scoop in order to prove her worth to the people at her magazine. When she hears about a mysterious German and/or Russian heiress who might not be what she seems, Vivian tries to get to the bottom of Anna Delvey’s allure.

Although not named directly after her, Vivian is inspired by New York Magazine writer Jessica Pressler. After months of investigations and interviews, Pressler published “How Anna Delvey Tricked New York's Party People" in 2018, which is the basis of the miniseries. Pressler also wrote “The Hustlers at Scores” in 2015, which inspired Lorene Scafaria’s 2019 hit film Hustlers. Given how the real-life Pressler is listed as a producer on Inventing Anna, it is likely that Vivian was reworked to be less like the profile’s author to maintain fairness.

Anna Chlumsky plays Vivian in Inventing Anna. Chlumsky is best known for her work in Veep, which has earned her six Emmy nominations.

Katie Lowes as Rachel

Image via ABC

Based On: Rachel DeLoache Williams

Rachel is a former Vanity Fair photo researcher who became Anna’s close best friend. Their friendship is marked by extravagant purchases and trips, although one fateful vacation quickly results in the unraveling of both their friendship and Anna’s scheme.

If there was one person who was arguably affected the most by Sorokin’s schemes, it was Rachel DeLoache Williams. According to her, she was conned out of $62,000 by the end of their disastrous Moroccan vacation. Williams eventually wrote the tell-all My Friend Anna, which detailed their relationship extensively, although it is unknown whether or not Inventing Anna will lift any elements from it.

Katie Lowes plays Rachel, reuniting with her Scandal showrunner Shonda Rhimes for the project.

Alexis Floyd as Neff

Image via Freeform

Based On: Neffatari “Neff” Davis

Neff frequently crossed paths with Anna during her time in New York, with the former having worked at the 11 Howard as a concierge during the con artist’s stay. While the two women form a tight bond, the aspiring filmmaker begins suspecting that something isn’t adding up.

Neff’s character is directly lifted from one of Anna’s closest friends. Neffatari “Neff” Davis was the primary focus of Pressler’s profile, specifically her relationship with Sorokin. Surprisingly, Davis told PAPER that the two of them are still friends despite everything. With all of this in mind, expect her to have a powerful presence in the series.

Up-and-coming actress Alexis Floyd, who previously had a recurring role in The Bold Type, portrays Neff.

Laverne Cox as Kacy

Image via Netflix

Based On: Kacy Duke

Kacy is a fitness and lifestyle coach for the elite. In her attempts at faking her wealth, Anna hires Kacy to be her personal trainer, although the trainer isn’t entirely seduced by the mysterious alleged heiress.

In real life, Kacy Duke still works as an influential coach. She has never testified against Sorokin during her 2019 trial, nor has she given her side of their relationship publicly. However, Duke allegedly was a part of the Morocco trip with Sorokin and Williams, eventually throwing her client an intervention a few months later to understand her better.

Laverne Cox from Orange Is the New Black plays Kacy.

Arian Moayed as Todd

Image via HBO

Based On: Todd Spodek

Todd is a lawyer who finds himself getting bored with the cases that he represents. When he hears of the case of fraudster Anna Delvey, he thinks that defending this colorful character is exactly the career break he needs.

Todd is based on Sorokin’s real-life lawyer, Todd Spodek. He quickly became a major name in the scammer’s story due to his unlikely defense strategies, using the faults of financial institutions and those who fell for Sorokin’s plan against them. Spodek still operates a powerful law firm in New York City.

​​​​​​Arian Moayed plays Todd. You might know him from his work on HBO's Succession as Stewy Hosseini.

Read the official synopsis for the series below. Inventing Anna arrives fashionably on Netflix on February 11, 2021:

“In Inventing Anna, a journalist with a lot to prove investigates the case of Anna Delvey, the Instagram-legendary German heiress who stole the hearts of New York’s social scene — and stole their money as well. But is Anna New York’s biggest con woman or is she simply the new portrait of the American dream? Anna and the reporter form a dark funny love-hate bond as Anna awaits trial and our reporter fights the clock to answer the biggest question in NYC: Who is Anna Delvey?"

