Many of the wild events of the Shonda Rhimes limited series Inventing Anna are pulled directly from the life of the real Anna Delvey/Sorokin. Still, as the Netflix series freely admits at the start of each episode, the content includes plenty of fiction along with the facts of Anna’s story.

As Anna (Julia Garner) ingratiates herself into the upper echelons of New York society and pulls out all the stops to try to start her own exclusive social club for artists (The Anna Delvey Foundation, or ADF), she makes some pretty extreme moves. While much of the plot is true, some events are stretched or made up—and some aren’t even as strange as the truth.

What's Happened To Anna Delvey Since 'Inventing Anna'?

The ending credits of the series informed us that Anna Delvey was released from prison in February 2021, before being picked up a month later by Immigration and Customs Enforcement for overstaying her visa. Her legal representation continues to push for her release, and she has maintained that her support system is in New York and has resisted efforts to deport her to Germany. The popularity of the Netflix series has inspired pop culture references and a flurry of press regarding Anna's thoughts.

Anna has also continued to chase her artistic pursuits, even while incarcerated. An exhibition of the drawings she has done in ICE detention titled "Allegedly" debuted at the Public Hotel on New York's Lower East Side in May 2022. It featured twenty sketches that apparently reflect Anna's experience before, during, and after her trial. The event was well-attended and, while some reviews weren't glowing, sales were lucrative. She may be imprisoned, but Anna still seems capable of drawing attention and uniquely gifted at getting people who have money to part with it. Allegedly.

Vivian Kent's Behavior Is Sensationalized

Vivian Kent (Anna Chlumsky), the reporter who writes the infamous piece on Anna Delvey, is fictional, as is Manhattan Magazine. However, Kent is based on New York Magazine writer Jessica Pressler with a few fundamental differences. Pressler never assisted the defense with the case or relied on other journalists to do her research. And she insists that she definitely never tried to break into Anna’s parents’ German home.

However, Pressler really was pregnant during their interviews and while writing the article. She actually did travel to Germany, but Anna helped her plan the trip, and the parties she visited knew she was coming. Perhaps most disappointing: that conspiracy mapping wall Vivian Kent sets up in her baby’s nursery on the show? It was a much less exciting series of spreadsheets in real life.

Some Names Have Been Changed To Protect The Rich

While some names of people and places are real in the series (Anna and her friends and attorney, and a few of the hotels she stiffed, for example), other identities were changed or made up. Some characters, like Anna’s mentor Nora Radford (Kate Burton) and financial attorney Alan Reed (Anthony Edwards), are likely based on real people or an amalgam of several people.

Anna Delvey really did have contact with Billy MacFarland of the ill-fated Fyre Fest, as well as Pharma Bro/pre-convicted felon Martin Shkreli. The scene where Shkreli plays tracks from Lil Wayne’s Tha Carter V album before its release is allegedly based on truth as well.

Not Much Is Known About The Boyfriend

Anna’s relationship with Chase Sikorski (Saamer Usmani), inventor of a dream-mining app called Wake, is a big part of the earlier episodes in the series. He is fictional, but theories have been shared about whom he might be based. Though his name doesn’t appear in Pressler’s article, the show postulates that he agreed to give his side of the story if she left his name out.

Anna did have a boyfriend with whom she traveled extensively, but not much is publicly known about their relationship. She has said that she came up with the idea for ADF after they broke up, rather than during their relationship as Inventing Anna depicts.

Interviews at Rikers Aren't So Cushy

It turns out that even Anna Delvey has to slum it when she’s in jail. While the series shows Anna shaming Vivian into setting up official media visits, so they can get “VIP” treatment, in real life Anna says there was “def no tea at Rikers!” Instead, there was a cash-only coffee machine and not a porcelain cup in sight. The courtrooms in the series are also fancier than the court where Anna was really tried.

However, the depiction of the complicated multi-bus route required to get to Rikers Island for a regular visit? Apparently pretty accurate.

That Accent, While Iconic, Is Flawed

Anna’s accent in the series is unique, to say the least. According to many who have heard the real Anna speak, it doesn’t quite match hers. While it may not be the worst fake accent, it is a bit confusing. But perhaps that works for a fake heiress with a fuzzy transcontinental backstory.

Garner did get to meet with the real Anna to try to get a sense of the accent but was mostly left to piece it together. She incorporated what is known of Anna’s European history as well as the cosmopolitan identity she was trying to convey in New York. The result may be muddled and hard to place, but the same could be said about Anna herself. Her take on it? Since it’s difficult to tell where Garner’s Anna is from, “she got it right in a way”.

There Wasn't A Fake German. There Were Two Fake Germans.

At least one detail of the series was less wild than real life. Inventing Anna sees Anna inventing a German accountant, Peter Hennecke, who supposedly represents her trust. In the series, she uses a voice-changing app and fake email addresses to fool Alan Reed and other financial parties into believing they’re talking to Hennecke when it’s in fact Anna herself.

According to the prosecution’s case at Anna’s real trial, she also invented Bettina Wagner, a second German accountant who Anna impersonated to try to placate Rachel DeLoache Williams, a former friend who claims Anna stuck her with a huge Morocco hotel bill. Who knows how many accountants Anna could have invented if she had been able to work toward ADF for longer?

Some of Anna’s Escapades Were Made Up or Exaggerated

Plenty of the bizarre events of the series are real, but a few storylines are aggrandized or completely fabricated. Anna doesn’t recall overstaying her welcome on an acquaintance’s yacht or racking up $400,000 on someone else’s credit card at Bergdorf Goodman.

Of course, compared to the things it’s likely she did do, these don’t actually seem that far-fetched. She did help herself to a private jet without paying for it, she stayed at multiple hotels without settling her bills, and she allegedly left Williams hanging for over $60,000 in Morocco (though she was found not guilty of that charge). Some plotlines in Inventing Anna may be made up, but they don't seem much more fantastical than her actual story. As the series draws to a close, it's hard not to wonder if anyone really knows the truth besides Anna.

