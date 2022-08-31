Vanity Fair staffer Rachel Williams has sued Netflix for falsely depicting her as “unethical” and “greedy” in their show Inventing Anna, Variety reports. The miniseries is based on the life and crimes of Anna Sorokin, who stole money from New York elites under the guise of being a German heiress. Williams was friends with the real Sorokin, and while the series gives a disclaimer at the start of each episode, it certainly includes plenty of fiction along with the facts.

Williams wrote a book My Friend Anna: The True Story of a Fake Heiress and an article for Vanity Fair elaborating on her experiences, which were picked up by HBO but are no longer in development. The Netflix miniseries led by Julia Garner is adapted from a New York magazine article about Sorokin. The suit filed on Monday in Delaware federal court alleges that “Netflix made a deliberate decision for dramatic purposes to show Williams doing or saying things in the Series which portray her as a greedy, snobbish, disloyal, dishonest, cowardly, manipulative and opportunistic person.”

The lawsuit further went on to refute events depicted in the series like Williams freeloading off Sorokin, that she abandoned Sorokin in Morocco when she was in trouble, dropping her as a friend when she can no longer pay for things, and Williams' involvement in Sorokin’s arrest, among others. In a previous interview with Vanity Fair, Williams commented on the show and creator Shonda Rhimes for straddling the divide between fact and fiction. She said, “I think that’s a particularly dangerous space. It’s a really convenient narrative people are projecting. But when you do that, you have to recognize you’re not looking for truth.”

RELATED: Inventing Anna: 7 Things The Show Changes From The Real Story

Furthering her sentiments, the suit claims that the portrayal of Williams has defamed her and brought on public scrutiny. It states, “Williams was subjected to a torrent of online abuse, negative in-person interactions, and pejorative characterizations in podcasts, etc. that were based on the Series, which establish that Netflix’s actions exposed her to public contempt, ridicule, aversion or disgrace, or induced an evil opinion of her.”

Alexander Rufus-Isaacs, Williams’ attorney said, in a statement, “If you want to base a character on a real person, and you want to make them a baddie, don’t use their real name.” Adding, “I wish creatives would understand that. If they want to make an unpleasant character, they can’t use a real person’s name unless everything they say is absolutely gospel.”

Inventing Anna is streaming on Netflix now.