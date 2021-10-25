If you haven't yet had your fill of Shonda Rhimes melodramas, you're in luck! She's spinning up a new miniseries for Netflix called Inventing Anna, which has revealed its first images today. Rhimes will be on deck as showrunner, creator, executive producer, and writer. The series is set to be directed by David Frankel, Tom Verica, Daisy Von Scherler Mayer, Ellen Kuras, and Nzingha Stewart, and is slated to premiere in 2022.

The setting: New York. The premise: a young, ambitious journalist "with a lot to prove" sets out on a journey of discovery regarding the case of Anna Delvey. As the show's tagline would suggest, the audience won't know much about Anna in the beginning. Anna is a German heiress, an Instagram influencer, and —allegedly — a con artist. The popular socialite starts out the series in jail for stealing a fortune from many members of New York's upper crust. Will Anna's story be spun as a grifter getting the justice she deserves? Or will she be portrayed as an ambitious go-getter, fulfilling the American dream by parting rich fools from their money?

During the course of her reporting, Anna and her journalist make fast frenemies. Their relationship is set to be the keystone of this dark comedy. Believe it or not, it's actually inspired by real-life events. Jessica Pressler, the author of the New York Magazine article "How Anna Delvey Tricked New York's Party People" that the series is based on, also serves as a producer for Inventing Anna.

Inventing Anna stars Julia Garner (Ozark, The Americans) as Anna Delvey, and the first-look images definitely do a terrific job of illustrating her chameleonic ability to step into the role. The cast for the Netflix miniseries also includes Anna Chlumsky as Vivian, Arian Moayed as Todd, Katie Lowes as Rachel, Alexis Floyd as Neff, Anders Holm as Jack, Anna Deavere Smith as Maud, Jeff Perry as Lou, Terry Kinney as Barry, Laverne Cox as Kacy. Executive producers are Rhimes, Betsy Beers, Tom Verica, and David Frankel.

An official series premiere date for Inventing Anna has not yet been confirmed, but it's currently slated for release in 2022. Check out more first look images below:

