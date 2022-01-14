Questions abound in a trailer for Netflix’s soon-to-be-released limited series, Inventing Anna. Based on a true story, the series follows a white collar criminal who posed as a German heiress and fooled countless high brow New Yorkers while funneling money that wasn’t hers from the bank. While the party girl turned prisoner is awaiting trial, she’s interviewed by a reporter who seeks to unravel the web of lies surrounding the mysterious self-proclaimed socialite. Showrunner Shonda Rhimes, responsible for Netflix hits like Bridgerton, brings us the exciting story which lands on the streaming platform February 11.

The trailer proves that sometimes faking it til you make it can work, as we watch Anna Delvey (Julia Garner) swipe her way into massive credit card debt and swindle money from friends and banks. As long as she’s climbing the social ladder, the protagonist doesn’t seem to care who stands in her way, alongside an all-star cast including Anna Chlumsky, Arian Moayed, Alexis Floyd, Katie Lowes, Jeff Perry, Anna Deavere Smith, Anders Holm, Laverne Cox, and Terry Kinney.

With Rhimes and her production company Shondaland backing Inventing Anna, it’s sure to be a knockout hit. In the past, Rhimes and Shondaland have brought us several fan favorite series including Grey’s Anatomy (which was just renewed for its nineteenth season), Private Practice, Bridgerton, and Scandal, just to name a few. Inventing Anna will air as one of Rhimes’ productions for her overall deal with Netflix, which she entered in 2017.

Rhimes also serves as a writer for the series alongside Matt Byrne, Jess Brownell, Abby Ajayi, and Nick Nardini. The series was shot under the direction of David Frankel, Tom Verica, Daisy Von Scherler Mayer, Ellen Kuras, and Nzingha Steward. Betsy Beers, Verica, Frankel, and Rhimes all serve as executive producers.

Inventing Anna premieres on Netflix on February 11. Check out the all-new trailer below:

And check out Inventing Anna’s synopsis and poster:

In Inventing Anna, a journalist with a lot to prove investigates the case of Anna Delvey, the Instagram-legendary German heiress who stole the hearts of New York’s social scene – and stole their money as well. But is Anna New York’s biggest con woman, or is she simply the new portrait of the American dream? Anna and the reporter form a dark, funny, love-hate bond as Anna awaits trial and our reporter fights the clock to answer the biggest question in NYC: who is Anna Delvey? The series is inspired by the New York Magazine article “How an Aspiring ‘It’ Girl Tricked New York’s Party People — and its Banks” by Jessica Pressler, who also serves as a producer.

