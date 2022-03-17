Collider is excited to premiere the new trailer for Discovery+'s newest series, Inventions that Changed History, all about the things the biggest inventions in pop culture history, big and small alike. The new series invites celebrities to discuss how much human history is determined by the inventions introduced in our lives, from famous toys to everyday objects.

The trailer highlights the small inventions that we never stop to think about in our daily routines, such as the spikes used to hold corn cobs, or the hula hoop. The series also promises to explore some of the weirdest things ever invented by the human mind, which even so instantly became recognizable by everyone, such as the moving fish board. There are also valuable tools in the mix, such as the barf bags displayed nowadays in every airplane. As the trailer shows, the new Discovery+ series will dive deep into these objects' history to reveal who came up first with ideas that seem so simple in retrospect.

The trailer also underlines how the upcoming series will approach the subject in a light mood, as celebrities are invited to discuss their memories of some of the most iconic inventions. Among the guests on the first season of Inventions that Changed History are Richard Kind, Lance Reddick, Nicole Sullivan, Haskiri Velazquez, Amanda Seales, Flula Borg, Yeardly Smith, Jeff Ross, Eric Griffin, Harvey Guillen, and Rachael Harris. Together with historians, scientists, pop culture experts, the celebrities will be invited to play with the chosen inventions and share stories about their childhood, taking the audience on a fun trip down memory lane.

Episode one of Inventions that Changed History will focus on waterbeds, barf bags, the Big Mouth Billy Bass, the flushing toilet, the Super Soaker, sea monkeys, the pool noodle, and the Slip ’N Slide. As for episode two, the inventions in the spotlight are Mr. Potato Head, Pop Rocks, corn cob holders, the Easy-Bake Oven, boxed wine, the rubber chicken, Listerine, and vending machines. And there’s a lot more to come, as the rest of the season will explore unexpected corners of fashion and pop cultures, such as the invention of the Fanny Pack or the public's fascination over Lava Lamps.

The series is executive produced by Tom Forman, Chuck Dalaklis, Jenny Daly, and Jon Beyer for Discovery, Wyatt Channell, and Howard Swartz.

Episodes one and two of Inventions that Changed History will premiere on Discovery+ on March 31. Two new episodes will be released every week through April 14. Check out the new trailer below.

