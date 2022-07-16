If you’re as big of a true-crime fan as we at Collider are, you’re going to love the lineup of new programming headed for Investigation Discovery (ID). Variety revealed that the network's new rollout will be focusing on all things ‘90s from the much argued over and mysterious death of Princess Diana to the grooming and sexual offenses between a teacher and her student that had all of America glued to their TVs. We’ll also learn more about one of the biggest unsolved cases of all time: the murder of Biggie and Tupac, and the murder case surrounding Erik and Lyle Menendez’s parents. So, what are all the new shows about, and when can you expect to see them? Read on!

On August 7 at 9 p.m. ET, the previously announced Menendez Brothers: Misjudged will hit the airwaves. The series will focus on Generation Z’s newly found interest in the case now three decades in the past. The brothers were found guilty of the murder of their parents and locked away, but the younger generation is wondering if they ever had a chance of winning over the court with their claim that they suffered emotional, mental, and sexual abuse at the hands of their parents, which allegedly led them to the slayings. In 2022, their claims may have been taken more seriously than in the early ‘90s, but does that change the mountains of evidence piled up against the brothers? Learn more about the case and some new theories when the series drops in early August.

Up next, ID will pull back the layers that surround the mysterious deaths of the world’s two greatest rappers in Who Killed Biggie and Tupac? In a much debated subject, it seems like everyone surrounding the late musicians were called into question from gang members to fellow rappers to the LAPD, but what is the truth? Through interviews and in depth looks into the feud that led to the killings, Who Killed Biggie and Tupac hopes to answer some long-running questions. You can tune in on August 14 at 9 p.m. ET to join in the investigation.

Criminal women will also take front and center during the new rollout with The Killer Nanny, the story of a British au pair named Louise Woodward who was on trial for murder. New evidence and more about the media sensationalized case will drop on ID beginning August 21 at 9 p.m. ET. In a case that will absolutely gross you out, Mary Kay Letourneau, a 34-year-old elementary school teacher, and her affair with her 12-year-old student, Vili Fualauu will be the topic of Mary Kay Letourneau: Notes On a Scandal. Premiering on August 28 at 9 p.m.ET, the series will follow the “affair” carried out by the married mother of four and her young student.

The topic of Princess Diana has been a hot one in recent years, with films like Spencer drawing audiences in by the droves. The Diana Investigations seeks to settle the conspiracy theories and beliefs surrounding the late princess’ death in a car accident over 20 years ago. You can stream the four-part series on August 18, only on Discovery+. Finally, People Magazine Presents: Crimes of the ‘90s will hit ID on August 1 at 8 p.m. ET and will cover each year of the decade, putting a spotlight on the biggest crimes over the years.

And there you have it, a new true crime lineup focusing on some of the most talked about cases of not only the ‘90s, but of all-time. Along with airing on ID, each series will also be available on Discovery+ the same day.

For a more stylistic take on Princess Diana, you can check out the trailer for Spencer below: