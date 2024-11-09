Clint Eastwood’s final movie premiered in theaters last weekend to middling box office results, but 15 years ago he teamed up with two megastars for a movie that just hit streaming. Matt Damon and Morgan Freeman star in Invictus, the biopic detailing the story of Nelson Mandela and Francois Pienaar’s journey to unite an Aprtheid-torn land using Rugby during the 1995 Rugby World Cup. Invictus was previously only streaming on Paramount+, but was added to Max at the start of November as part of the platform’s new arrivals to kick off the month, which also included The Hangover, Jurassic Park, Goodfellas, and more. In addition to Freeman and Damon, Invictus also stars Julian Lewis Jones and Adjoa Andoh and the film currently sits at a 76% score from critics and a 75% rating from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes.

Anthony Peckham wrote the script for Invictus, which is based on the novel Playing the Enemy: Nelson Mandela and the Game that Made a Nation by John Carlin, with Clint Eastwood directing. 2009 was a big year for Peckham, who wrote Invictus shortly before penning the screenplay for Sherlock Holmes, the whodunnit mystery film starring Robert Downey Jr. and Jude Law. He also made his screenwriting debut on The Assassin, the 1988 action flick directed by Jon Hess. As for Eastwood, he’s directed more than 40 movies in his career, but one of the most famous also just arrived on streaming. Unforgiven, the 1992 classic in which Eastwood also stars alongside Morgan Freeman and Gene Hackman, hit Max at the start of the month and is also streaming on Paramount+. Eastwood directed Juror #2 (Nicholas Hoult, J.K. Simmons), which is currently playing in select theaters.

What Are Critics Saying About Clint Eastwood’s ‘Juror #2’?

Clint Eastwood’s Juror #2 currently sits at a strong rating of 91% from critics on Rotten Tomatoes, but the film is lacking an official audience score yet. However, a 92% score isn't enough to make Juror #2 one of the top 15 highest-rated Clint Eastwood movies, as it currently sits in the #16 spot, behind Hang Em’ High and A Few Dollars More, both of which he starred in and were released in the 1960s. Counting only his directorial efforts,

Invictus Invictus, directed by Clint Eastwood, centers on the efforts of Nelson Mandela (played by Morgan Freeman) to unite a post-apartheid South Africa through the sport of rugby. The film follows Mandela's collaboration with the national rugby team's captain, Francois Pienaar (Matt Damon), to win the 1995 Rugby World Cup, symbolizing hope and reconciliation for the nation. Director Clint Eastwood Cast Morgan Freeman , Matt Damon , Tony Kgoroge , Patrick Mofokeng , Matt Stern Runtime 134 minutes Writers Anthony Peckham , John Carlin

