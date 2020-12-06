Does Amazon's upcoming animated series Invincible have the greatest voice cast of all time? I mean, the cast of The Simpsons is the probably the greatest, but this impressive collection of A-list names is stunning all the same.

This weekend at CCXP Worlds, Amazon announced that two-time Oscar winner Mahershala Ali has joined the cast along with Jon Hamm, Ezra Miller, Jonathan Groff, Nicole Byer, Djimon Hounsou, Jeffrey Donovan and Clancy Brown.

Steven Yeun and Oscar winner J.K. Simmons lead the ensemble, which also includes Emmy winner Sandra Oh, Seth Rogen, Gillian Jacobs, Andrew Rannells, Zazie Beetz, Walton Goggins, Jason Mantzoukas, Mae Whitman, Melise, Chris Diamantopoulos, Kevin Michael Richardson, Grey Griffin, Max Burkholder and Star Wars legend Mark Hamill. I mean, wow! That's a ton of talent right there.

Invincible is an adult animated superhero show that revolves around seventeen-year-old Mark Grayson (Yeun), who’s just like every other guy his age -- except that his father is the most powerful superhero on the planet, Omni-Man (Simmons). As Mark develops powers of his own, he discovers that his father’s legacy may not be as heroic as it seems.

Those familiar with the Skybound/Image comic of the same name will be pleased to learn that Ali will voice Titan, Brown will voice Damien Darkblood, Byer will voice both Vanessa and Fiona, Donovan will voice Machine Head, Groff will voice Rick Sheridan, Hamm will voice Steve, Hounsou will voice Martian Emperor, and Miller will voice D.A. Sinclair.

The eight-episode, hour-long series hails from The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman, who created the comic with Cory Walker and Ryan Ottley. Kirkman is also executive producing alongside Simon Racioppa, David Alpert, Catherine Winder, while Justin Allen and Chris Copeland serve as supervising directors. Skybound produced Invincible, which concluded its 15-year run in February 2018, making it Kirkman’s second-longest comic-book series.

The Invincible panel is now available to stream on CCXP's official website, and you can click here to read about another Mahershala Ali superhero project -- Marvel's new Blade movie.

Share Share Tweet Email

Here’s When ‘Extraction 2’ Starts Filming and What to Expect from Further Installments in the Franchise The Russo Brothers have big plans for Tyler Rake.