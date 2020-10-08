‘Invincible’ Trailer Reveals Robert Kirkman’s A-List, R-Rated Superhero Series for Amazon

Amazon has released the trailer for Invincible, a new animated (and R-rated) superhero series starring the voice talent of Steven Yeun and J.K. Simmons. The eight-episode hour-long show comes from Robert Kirkman, adapting his own comic book series, who you might also recognize as the creator of a little indie comic turned TV series The Walking Dead.

Invincible follows Mark Grayson (Yeun), a totally normal 17-year-old who also happens to be the son of Earth’s mightiest superhero, Omni-Man (Simmons). Yes, much like another recently-announced Amazon show, this kind’ve sounds a lot like Sky High, but Invincible is a much more violent superhero story, plus Kirkman and Co. have put together one hell of a voice cast.

The ensemble includes Sandra Oh (Killing Eve), Seth Rogen (This is the End), Gillian Jacobs (Community), Andrew Rannells (Black Monday, Girls), Zazie Beetz (Deadpool 2), Mark Hamill (Star Wars: The Last Jedi), Walton Goggins (Justified), Jason Mantzoukas (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Mae Whitman (Good Girls), Chris Diamantopoulos (Silicon Valley), Melise (The Flash), Kevin Michael Richardson (The Simpsons), Grey Griffin (Avengers Assemble), and Max Burkholder (Imaginary Order).

Check out the trailer below, as well as the show’s full New York Comic-Con panel. Invincible debuts on Amazon Prime Video in 2021. For more on Amazon’s adult-oriented superhero fare, here’s our latest recap from The Boys season 2.

Here is the official synopsis for Invincible: