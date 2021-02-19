If the long wait for The Boys Season 3 has you hankering for more super-bloody superhero shenanigans, Amazon has you covered with the full trailer for Invincible.

From The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman, based on the comics of the same name he co-created with Cory Walker and Ryan Ottley, the hour-long adult animated series stars Steven Yeun as the voice of Mark Grayson, the teenage son of the world's most powerful superhero (voiced by the great J.K. Simmons). Super-dad aside, Mark is just like any other teenager - until he starts developing powers of his own, and based on this trailer, it's a bit of a bumpy road. Like, really bumpy, and a lot grislier than you might expect - are super-decapitations becoming an essential element of the Amazon TV brand? Much to ponder.

In addition to Yeun and Simmons, Invincible features a knockout ensemble voice cast including Sandra Oh, Seth Rogen, Gillian Jacobs, Andrew Rannells, Zazie Beetz, Mark Hamill, Walton Goggins, Jason Mantzoukas, Zachary Quinto, Mahershala Ali, and more. The first three episodes will debut on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, March 26, with new episodes airing week-to-week on Fridays thereafter. Check out the full trailer below.

Here's the official synopsis for Invincible:

From The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman, and based on the Skybound/Image comic of the same name by Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley, Invincible is an hour-long, adult animated superhero show that revolves around seventeen-year-old Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun), who’s just like every other guy his age — except that his father is the most powerful superhero on the planet, Omni-Man (J.K. Simmons). But as Mark develops powers of his own, he discovers that his father’s legacy may not be as heroic as it seems.

