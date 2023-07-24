At this year's San Diego Comic-Con, Invincible fans were given a surprise with the screening and release of a standalone Atom Eve (Gillian Jacobs) origin episode alongside the release date and trailer for Season 2. It proved to be the perfect treat to tide fans over until the show's official return in November, revealing how Eve became the superhero she is today with the help of a compelling cast of new and returning characters. Collider's Perri Nemiroff asked series creator Robert Kirkman about the origins of the special during which he also unveiled that he's interested in doing more like it in the future.

"Invincible Atom Eve" details how Eve was created in a lab with the intention of being a government superweapon only for her creator to save her life and set her up with a family that was unaware of her origin. It's all about her confronting her sinister origins and learning to use her gifts for good, even if her family would prefer that she simply be "normal" and others outright reject her. While the story itself is a touching exploration of a fan-favorite within the series, it's also crucial to the future of Invincible considering the role Eve plays as a close confidant for Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun) who helped him truly grasp his role as a hero.

When asked if that origin episode was always meant to be for Eve, Kirkman emphasized that detailing her origins on-screen ahead of Season 2 was a must considering Eve only continues to have a greater presence in Mark's life over time in the comics. Moreover, they had material to directly draw from with the Atom Eve comic miniseries that only felt natural to adapt for the show in some form:

"We did that in the comic, we did an Atom Eve miniseries that was by Benito Cereno and Nate Bellegarde. It was a story that I had given them because I needed somebody to establish Atom Eve's backstory because it comes into play in the series proper. And so it's a prequel episode that has her origin but is absolutely essential to the longevity of the series. Anyone who's read the comic knows what I'm talking about. But Atom Eve becomes a bigger and bigger character as the story of Invincible progresses. The stuff that you learn in that episode is very important, so it was always meant to be an Atom Eve episode."

Image via Prime Video

Kirkman Has a Few Characters He'd Like to Give a Solo Episode

Following Atom Eve was also a no-brainer considering the shared love Kirkman, the team, and the fans have for her. "She's one of our favorite characters," he added. Whether other characters, like Jason Mantzoukas's Rex Splode who also has a miniseries in the comics with Eve, will get the same treatment, however, is something that's still in the air even if Kirkman himself is all for it. "She's one of the most popular characters in the show. And so we wanted to really give her a showcase, and as far as, like, doing other episodes with different characters in a similar way, I'd love to. We'll just have to see."

Regarding other characters he'd personally like to flesh out outside the show's runtime, he specifically cited Battle Beast (Michael Dorn) and Monster Girl (Grey DeLisle). Battle Beast thoroughly decimated Invincible and the new Guardians of the Globe in their fight, nearly killing Mark, Black Samson (Khary Payton), and Monster Girl in the process, but his history would be intriguing to explore in order to see how he attained his lust for bloodshed as the guardian of his planet. As for Monster Girl, Kirkman believes her origins from the comics could be expanded into a full standalone episode that would fit the same mold as Atom Eve, exploring the complications that come with her powers slowly de-aging her:

"I mean, there’s so many, it's hard. I love Battle Beast. I'd love to do something with Battle Beast. I think that really digging in, and Monster Girl's origin is dealt with in the comics a little bit, but to expand it out to this level and actually show the pathos that comes from, like, being trapped in that body and being turned into a big monster. I don't know, that would be a lot of fun to explore. But there's a lot of different characters I'd love to kind of show that spotlight on."

Invincible's special Atom Eve episode is available to watch on Prime Video now ahead of Season 2's return on November 3. You can watch our full interview with Robert Kirkman below.