With the Invincible War having just passed and the Viltrumite War on its way in the Prime Video animated series, Invincible, fans have been and still are expecting at least some of the numerous comic character crossovers found in the comic iteration of the story. Throughout both wars, characters from other franchises make appearances to aid in the fight for Earth. Or in the case of one friendly neighborhood hero, appeared because of Angstrom Levy's dimensional abilities.

Now, due to a plethora of legal jargon and rights issues, there are, unfortunately, a boatload of characters from the comics that the show is most likely not allowed to use. There are, however, some characters previously thought to be banned that actually made an appearance in the Invincible War, like Tech Jacket—so all hope is not lost (but best not to hold out too much hope) for the incredible superhero series.