Spoiler Alert: This list includes spoilers for the 'Invincible' series and comics.

While some absolute powerhouses have been depicted in the Invincible series on Prime Video thus far, fans have yet to experience the absolute strength shown off by both new and already introduced characters in the comic books. So far, at the end of Season 3, the series has only covered about half of the comic run, so there is so much left to experience that will change the game for power-scaling in the animated series.

While there are still super-strong characters that have yet to make their way to the series, characters like Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun) himself and even Battle Beast (Michael Dorn) have yet to show off their true strength or go through the growth that eventually makes them more powerful. There's a reason that Invincible is one of the best superhero shows of all time.