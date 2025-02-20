Invincible creator Robert Kirkman once referred to the series as "a second draft in animated form" of the iconic Image Comics series he co-created with Cory Walker and Ryan Ottley. I couldn't agree more with Kirkman's take: while Invincible has stuck pretty close to its source material, it's managed to streamline some events in the comics or recontextualize those events — or both, especially where Cecil Steadman (Walton Goggins) is concerned. With Kirkman aiming for seven or eight seasons, Invincible has yet to tackle some of its biggest storylines, but there is one character who has yet to be introduced — and it is Dinosaurus, a highly-intelligent superhuman dinosaur. Dinosaurus' methods end up changing the way Mark Grayson approaches superheroism and features a massive shift in the comics that touches on some of the themes Invincible Season 3 is digging into.

Who Is Dinosaurus in ‘Invincible?’

First appearing in Invincible #68, Dinosaurus is the monstrous alter ego of perpetual slacker David Anders. Anders' transformation is a clever spin on the Incredible Hulk: where Bruce Banner becomes the Hulk when angered, he transforms into Dinosaurus whenever he's bored. Dinosaurus believes that superheroes cause more problems than they solve, and is determined to bring about a new golden age. But his methods resulted in countless deaths, especially when he set off a series of bombs in Las Vegas that turned the entire city — and a wide range of the desert — into glass. Invincible would come to blows with Dinosaurus multiple times before making the shocking decision to break him out of jail so they could work together to truly save the world. This further put Invincible and Cecil at odds, not to mention how it drove a wedge between Invincible and his fellow superheroes. Invincible also owes his life to Dinosaurus; after he was infected by the Scourge Virus, the reptilian genius was able to treat him and save his life.

The Dinosaurus Storyline Touches on ’Invincible’s Core Concept

Reading the Invincible comics shook up a lot of my beliefs in superhero tropes, but Dinosaurus was the character that delivered the biggest surprise. At first glance, he seems to fall into the same "well-intentioned extremist" model that characters like Magneto or Ra's al Ghul embody, where a villain makes a fair point about wanting to change the world and then goes to extreme measures to do it. But what made his appearance so special is the fact that Invincible actually agreed with him. Normally in superhero fiction, the protagonist often opposes these types of character's views because they don't think the cost of human life is worth it. But after his experiences with his father Nolan and Angstrom Levy, Mark's outlook on the world changed — so it was only fair that his allegiances changed to. I also appreciate that unlike other superhero stories, which would walk back a major plot development like this Invincible joining forces with Dinosaurus had major ramifications that rippled throughout the series. One of those ramifications? Dinosaurus takes actions in his mission that verge on genocidal — and unlike Avengers: Endgame, there's no magic rocks to undo the damage he causes.

But the biggest plus of having Dinosaurus join a future season of Invincible is that it would continue to build upon the main theme of the series: that in order to truly save the world, compromises must be made. The Season 3 episode "Deal With The Devil" dives into this, showcasing what made Cecil into the cold, calculating chessmaster he is today — it even has him repeating a line that his former boss told him: "You can be the good guy or the guy who saves the world. You can’t be both." Mark is already struggling with this, as the episode "You Used To Be My Hero" had him forced to kill an insane version of The Immortal (Ross Marquand) while Cecil and his half-brother Oliver (Christian Convery) both point out that he brutally beat Angstrom Levy to death to protect his family. Kirkman also highlighted that future seasons will continue to test Mark's moral code in a Den of Geek interview:

"Whether or not Mark’s going to make it through the show without completely becoming a villain remains to be seen. But I think that you’ve already seen that lines have to be crossed in order to keep the world safe. You’re putting characters in a position where they’re making decisions that are very difficult for a single person to make: questions of life or death on massive scales. That’s something that weighs on Mark and is going to be weighing on all of these characters. And they’re definitely going to be having to, at times, get their hands dirty."

If Mark is going to get his hands dirty in order to truly save the world, introducing Dinosaurus would be an incredible way to touch on that. It would also continue Mark's growth as a hero; not only has he been forced to deal with the fact that his father isn't who he thought he was, he's also coming to terms with his Viltrumite heritage - and what he's willing to do to protect his family. I think the Dinosaurus storyline would only push him forward.

A Character in 'Invincible' Season 3 Would Be the Perfect Springboard for Dinosaurus