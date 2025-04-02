Invincible is easily one of the most popular superhero series of all time, and for very good reason. Ever since Season 1 premiered in 2021, people all over the globe have been obsessed with the young hero and his bloody, action-packed, and compelling animated series. Robert Kirkman's comic book story has now taken over the world and audiences cannot get enough.

While the show isn't perfect, it's excellent enough to get people abundantly excited for each new season. Seasons that bring some incredible stories. With Season 4 being greenlit, and Kirkman stating that he plans to have the show run for seven, the possibilities feel endless for Invincible. But the question lingers: Which of the seasons are the best? While each season can be considered awesome in its own right, it's hard to deny that some are simply better than others.